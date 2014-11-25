How to Make Christmas Ornaments With Stuff You Have In Your House
Crafts developed by Morgan Levine
Wooden Spoon Santa
1. Paint the back of a wooden spoon with Santa’s face, and use the entire handle for his hat. Don’t stress about your artistic ability—a white beard, smiling face, and red hat is good enough. Let the spoon dry.
2. Tightly wrap white yarn or string around the end of the handle to mimic the top of Santa’s hat.
3. Glue a string to end of the handle to create a loop.
Straw Star Burst
1. Cut off the bendy portion of each straw.
2. Use a small zip tie to secure 12 straws together at the center, like a bouquet. Trim the end of the zip tie.
3. Thread another small zip tie through the first zip tie and secure another 12 straws at the center. Trim the end of the zip tie.
4. Use a needle or pin to pierce a hole through end of one straw. Thread a string through the holes and tie to make a loop.
Wine Cork Reindeer
1. Paint two wine corks white. Let them dry. While you’re waiting, trim the toothpicks—the four legs won’t need to be much shorter, but the toothpick that connects the head and body can be cut in half.
2. For the head, pierce the bottom of one of the corks with a needle so that the toothpick will fit. Draw on eyes and a mouth with a black marker, and glue a pom pom on the end for a nose. Then, pierce two holes in the head for the antlers, near the eyes.
3. Bend the pipe cleaners into antler shapes (you may need to trim them) and insert them into the head.
4. For the body, pierce four holes in the bottom of the cork for the legs, and once on top for the neck. Connect the head and body using the short toothpick, and insert four toothpicks as legs.
5. Tie a tiny bell around Rudolph’s neck. Insert a screw eye into the body cork, and tie a loop of string through it.
Paper Towel Tube Leaf and Berries
1. Cut five, half-inch wide circles of a paper towel roll using a craft knife.
2. Paint the cardboard rings green, and let them dry.
3. Glue the rings together in the shape of a leaf. You can see our photo for a guide.
4. Glue red pom-poms into the center as berries (sparkly pom-poms optional).
5. Tie string around the top cardboard ring to create a hanging loop.
Lid Photo Frame
1. Choose a lid from any empty jars in your pantry.
2. Print a photo that is small enough to fit inside the lid. Use the lid to trace a circle around the part of the photo you want to use, and cut it out.
3. Embellish the edge of the lid with a festive ribbon. Glue the ribbon down, but leave room on the top of the ornament to thread a string through.
4. Use double stick tape to secure the photo inside of the lid. Glue a pipe cleaner around the inside of the lid, around the photo.
Tassel Ornaments
1. Use twine, string, masonry twine and anything else you have around the house to make the tassels.
2. To start, wrap a string around a 3.5-inch strip of cardboard about 20 times.
3. Tie a string around the middle of the loop you’ve created. The loop should now look like a figure-8.
4. Fold the figure-8 in half, then wrap a string around the top of the loop, creating the “head” of the tassel.
5. Cut the bottom of the loop to create the tassel's fringe.
6. Embellish the top of the tassel by wrapping with contrasting strings.
Clothespin Snowflake
1. You’ll need eight clothespins, disassembled. You can discard the metal, and just keep the two wooden pieces.
2. Glue the two wooden pieces together, back-to-back. It will no longer look like a “clip,” but should be rounded on one end, and pointed on the other. Let them dry.
3. Once they’ve dried, glue all eight pieces together in a snowflake shape. It doesn’t matter which ends make up the center, but we chose the rounded ends in the middle.
4. Once dry, paint the entire snowflake—we used blue gauche.
5. Insert a screw eye into one of the spikes, and attach a loop of silver string.
Sponge Ornaments
1. Cut colorful sponges into assorted ornament shapes using scissors.
2. Decorate the cut shapes with permanent markers. Curved lines will trick your eye into thinking the sponges are actually round (we tricked you, right?).
3. Poke through the top of each ornament with a needle, then use string to create a hanging loop.