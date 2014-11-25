1. Paint two wine corks white. Let them dry. While you’re waiting, trim the toothpicks—the four legs won’t need to be much shorter, but the toothpick that connects the head and body can be cut in half.

2. For the head, pierce the bottom of one of the corks with a needle so that the toothpick will fit. Draw on eyes and a mouth with a black marker, and glue a pom pom on the end for a nose. Then, pierce two holes in the head for the antlers, near the eyes.

3. Bend the pipe cleaners into antler shapes (you may need to trim them) and insert them into the head.

4. For the body, pierce four holes in the bottom of the cork for the legs, and once on top for the neck. Connect the head and body using the short toothpick, and insert four toothpicks as legs.

5. Tie a tiny bell around Rudolph’s neck. Insert a screw eye into the body cork, and tie a loop of string through it.