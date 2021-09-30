Creative Holiday Party Ideas to Make Things a Little Extra This Season

Optimize your holiday decor

Christmas tends to have a more-is-more aesthetic. But to really add oomph to your holiday decorating, choose a single theme and run with it.

"If you tend to spread your Christmas decorations on every available surface, wall and window, you can lose the impact of how special each element might be," says Benjamin Bradley, host of Netflix's Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas. "That is why a theme oftentimes works, or selecting certain areas of your home to focus upon."

Bradley suggests using themes based on characters (such as Santa, the Grinch, or Elf), objects (candy, cookies, or winter forest), or even just colors, such as a silver-and-gold or red-and-white theme. "This allows us to group like themed items or colors and immediately create impact and order."