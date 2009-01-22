5-Minute Holiday Decorating Ideas
Posts of Christmas Past
For a mantel with extra flair, collect family holiday cards from Christmases past and clothespin them to a long, slim stick suspended between two vases. Arrange them in chronological order and, if you want, date the pins. The display will remind your family of holidays past.
Hang a Wreath
Try a painted magnolia-leaf wreath this year―and every year. Real magnolia leaves are coated and sealed with lacquer, which gives them the appearance of being trapped in glass and lets them last for multiple seasons.
To buy: From $118, themagnoliacompany.com.
Lend a Hand
Pin mittens―either stray ones or pairs your kids have outgrown―to lengths of yarn and display them along a mantel or a bookshelf. You can also hang kids’ striped wool socks or knit hats.
Darling Clementines
Take several lengths of heavy-gauge wire, knot one end of each, and string through a clementine and a jingle bell (yes, your hands may get a bit sticky). Twist all the wires into a cluster and secure with a large bow. Hang on a stair post or your front door.
A Pine Idea
Perfectly at home in a modern apartment or an Adirondack-style log cabin, pinecone candles lend a touch of the forest to any decor. This set of three means you can scatter them along the dining table to create a dreamy glow.
To buy: $13 for 3, crateandbarrel.com.
Frosty, the Snow Can
Sprinkle faux snow from K&K Interiors along a mantel or a windowpane.
To buy: $8, barnesandnoble.com.
Bundles of Joy
Try hanging something unexpected on the tree, like a bunch of fragrant cinnamon sticks. You can also leave fresh cinnamon sticks out in a bowl as a simple DIY take on traditional potpourri.
Star Power
Even a homemade ornament can pack a decorative punch. Gather a few small sticks from the backyard and trim the ends with sharp scissors. Arrange them into a star shape and tie together with jute or twine.
Sweet Sensations
Fill pretty glassware with sugar and mini marshmallows, then stuff old-fashioned stick candies inside. A holiday display that looks good enough to eat.
Just Log On
Here’s one roaring fire that isn’t a huge bother to get started. Simply search "Fireplace for Your Home" on Netflix to watch an old-fashioned fireplace set to (you guessed it!) classic holiday tunes.
Display a Collection
Line these shimmery mercury-glass urns along a mantel.
To buy: 12 inches, $75; 14 inches, $90; 20 inches, $120: Branca, 312-787-1017.
Step It Up
Show off some of your most eye-catching ornaments (that might otherwise get lost in your tree). Thread them with different lengths of thin ribbon or string, then tie them to a long, wide grosgrain ribbon wound along the banister.
Feast for the Eyes
Gather a bunch of doilies in white and silver and tape them together (or secure with a dab of glue) to form a one-of-a-kind table runner. For an inexpensive wintry centerpiece, fill glass vases and large compotes of different heights with pinecones. Spray-paint the pinecones gold and silver for extra sparkle, or leave them as nature intended.
Sunken Treasure
It’s no secret that poinsettias can seem like nature’s equivalent of the fruitcake. But they can also make a sophisticated statement. Just take them out of their foil-lined pots and sink them into pretty vases.
Flame Game
Set the mood by lighting scented candles and dropping tealights into delicate silver or gold holders or a miniature china house that glows from within.
To buy: Point à la Ligne tealight holders (in silver or gold) in Lace Leaves, $13; and Branch, $10: pointalaligne.fr for stores.
Letter Perfect
Put your stamp on a wreath by hanging your surname’s initial in the center. This zinc version glitters in the light, but even a painted cardboard stencil will do.
Illuminate the Table
Top your holiday table with this illuminating conversation piece.
To buy: $99, westelm.com.
Setting Pretty
Turn old holiday cards into place cards. Cut them into star shapes and add tissue-paper cutouts to match; punch a hole, tie with a ribbon, and label accordingly.
Natural Selection
Add a woodsy appeal to your dining-room table with these candles etched to resemble a tree’s grain. In natural and green.
To buy: Six-inch short pillar, $35; eight-inch tall pillar, $12: Branca, 312-787-1017.
Skirting the Issue
If each member of your family has, oh, four or five scarves, put some of them to work as a tree skirt. Arrange in a pinwheel fashion around the base of the tree and secure with safety pins.
Stick ’Em Up
Finally, a use for those colorful store-bought bows you’ve saved every year―and a project the kids can do. Take a plain paper plate, cut out the center, and stick bows all over it to create a sweet wreath.
Window Dressing
There’s more to holiday decorating than just the tree and the mantel―consider window ledges and empty bookshelves, too. Place pine boughs in a large vase and hang a handful of ornaments on them. Fill old jars with pistachio nuts, winterberries, or red peppercorns and nestle a tealight on top. Or go for a seashore motif, assembling an array of starfish draped with a length of plain red string.
To buy: Starfish, $12 for 10, jamaligarden.com.