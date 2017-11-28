The Best Matching Family Christmas Pajamas for 2018
Even if everyone in the house has their own pajama style during the rest of the year, come the holiday season, matching pajamas suddenly seem like the most brilliant idea ever. There are so many styles of Christmas pajamas—for everyone from Grandad to the family dog—that no matter how big, small, young or old your family is, there’s a family Christmas pajama set out there for your gang. We rounded up the best ones right here, to make it easy for you to choose the right matching Christmas pajamas for your family. Find your favorite, then prepare for a Christmas morning photo opp like no other!
This year Target has a huge selection of adorable matching family pajamas for the holidays. The whole family can dress up like reindeer, Santa Claus, or wear a more subtle set of holiday PJs like this classic plaid collection.
To buy: $12-25; target.com.
PajamaGram Matching Christmas Pajamas
Create the perfect photo opp on Christmas morning with this colorful cotton set of pajamas. And if you’re looking for more pairs to wear all throughout December, you can shop all of Amazon’s options for family holiday pajamas.
To buy: $25-50; amazon.com.
Burt’s Bees Baby Snowflake Family Pajamas
Within this snowflake collection from Burt’s Bees Baby, your family can mix and match pajamas. Mom can wear a one-piece jumpsuit while the kids can get comfy in a two-piece set. And don’t forget about your furbabies—you can shop bandanas for dogs, too.
To buy: $13-40; burtsbeesbaby.com.
Nite Nite Munki Munki Holiday Santa's List Family Pajamas Collection
Start a new family tradition this year by matching with the whole family on Christmas morning. This Santa-patterned set is perfect for young kiddos.
To buy: $15-25; target.com.
Matching Family Pajama Winter Fairisle Mix and Match
If you don’t want to be too matchy-matchy with your brood, you can choose to mix and match thanks to these holiday onesies made for couples, young children, toddlers, and even dogs.
To buy: $25-40; macys.com.
Burt’s Bees Baby Red Rugby Stripe Family Pajamas
Snuggle up in a classic pair of holiday PJs. Not only are the big rugby stripes super cute to wear throughout the holiday season, they are 100 percent cotton, so you’ll be super comfortable too.
To buy: $13-40; burtsbeesbaby.com.
Holiday Harry Potter Family Pajamas Collection
Calling all families who love Harry Potter: These are about to be your new favorite pajamas to wear all winter long.
To buy: $13-25; target.com.