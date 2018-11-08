As if you needed yet another excuse to pamper your pooch, Trader Joe’s is making it easy for Fido to get in on the festivities this holiday season. Everyone’s favorite neighborhood grocery store now sells edible holiday advent calendars for dogs, so take this time to run, not walk, to your nearest Trader Joe’s before the pup-approved present sells out for good.

News of the exclusive, dog-friendly find was revealed on a recent episode of Inside Trader Joe’s podcast, when president of stores, Jon Basalone, hinted at a treat-filled advent calendar that would drop just in time for you to crack open on December 1.

Sold for under $6 a pop, the 24-day advent calendar for dogs is a steal, and it’s brimming with salmon and sweet potato dog treats that we’re betting even the pickiest of pups will snatch up. According to the nutrition details listed on the back of the box, the “smoked salmon treats are made from salmon raised without antibiotics, from the cold waters of northern Scotland. The salmon is combined with sweet potato and smoked over natural hardwood, creating a treat that dogs go crazy for.”