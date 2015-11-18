Not sure what to buy a picky family member or friend? You're likely to score with cash or a gift card—the gift that tops most people's wish-lists, according to the new holiday survey from Deloitte. The 30th annual holiday retail survey polled more than 4,000 consumers about their holiday shopping patterns, and discovered a few surprising trends. One highlight: This is the year to treat yourself. In addition to shopping for loved ones, 50 percent of consumers plan to also buy personal presents—a practice we fully support.