The Holiday Shopping Trends You Need to Know About
When people plan to shop, where they plan to shop, and what gift is topping Christmas wish-lists.
Not sure what to buy a picky family member or friend? You're likely to score with cash or a gift card—the gift that tops most people's wish-lists, according to the new holiday survey from Deloitte. The 30th annual holiday retail survey polled more than 4,000 consumers about their holiday shopping patterns, and discovered a few surprising trends. One highlight: This is the year to treat yourself. In addition to shopping for loved ones, 50 percent of consumers plan to also buy personal presents—a practice we fully support.
See more report highlights in the infographic below, or read the full report here. And, if you're still not sure what to buy this season, tune into our #FindMyGift Twitter chat on November 30 from 2 to 3 p.m. EST. Real Simple editors will be on hand to help you find the perfect present for every person on your list!