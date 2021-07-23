How to Choose the Right Christmas Lights for Decorating Indoors and Out

The Right Christmas Light Bulb Size Is All About Preference

Any Christmas light bulb size can help you deck your halls—it's all a matter of taste. "It truly just all depends upon your application and desired end result," Bradley says. "Larger bulbs give more light and are oftentimes preferable for exterior installations. But miniature lights, if used in abundance, can be so magical in an exterior situation." He suggests using larger bulbs like C-7s and C-9s to highlight a specific spot, such as your doorway or an exterior tree.

That said, Bradley loves to mix different Christmas light sizes together. "Large bulbs can give you visibility from greater distances," he says. "Up close, the miniature lights fill in the spaces between the larger bulbs, giving a fuller, more abundant display."

He suggests combining miniature lights and either C-7 bulbs or their larger cousin, the C-9, for the best Christmas lights for your home, while mini lights and C-7 bulbs are the best Christmas tree lights. "They add interest, give texture, can bring focus to certain elements of your display and add a general 'magic' that cannot be gotten from a single type of bulb."