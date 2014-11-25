8 Adorable DIY Ornaments for Displaying Your Family Photos
If you're looking for new ways to freshen up your holiday decor and help personalize your space, photo crafts are a great option.
DIY photo ornaments are a great way to make use of your family pictures, which may be piled up in cardboard boxes or languishing in digital storage. During the holiday season, when you're focused on your family and friends, your favorite photos can remind you of the people who mean the most to you.
And the best part—these Christmas craft photo ornaments use inexpensive supplies that you probably already have lying around your house. That makes them a genius way to make your Christmas decorations really come to life.
Black and White Photo Ornament
If you’re the type who decorates your tree just so, these classic ornaments are the perfect DIY. They would look especially pretty on a tree decked out in all white lights. The how-to is so simple, you can make them in fewer than 15 minutes, guaranteed.
Get the full tutorial at The TomKat Studio.
Wood Slice Ornament
No, we’re not asking you to chop down a tree in the name of Christmas crafting—you can buy wood slices online. It requires a little extra handiwork—you have to drill holes in the slices for the ribbon—but these rustic ornaments are worth the effort. They even double as cute, personalized tags for holiday gifts.
Get the full tutorial at Inspired by Charm.
Christmas List Ornament
Kids' lists for Santa are the cutest—it’s when they get older that those “wishes” become less adorable (you know, like asking Santa for a car). These photo ornaments are a sweet way to match their early wish lists with candid childhood photos. Plus, it’s a great opportunity to recycle since the lists are made from old soda cans.
Get the full tutorial from Positively Splendid.
Glass Photo Ornament
All you need for this personalized DIY is a glass ornament, family photos, and a festive ribbon—and it makes a great stocking stuffer for grandparents. Plus, this blogger has a few handy tricks for getting your photo inside the globe without ripping or bending the picture.
Get the full tutorial at Fynes Designs.
Photo Block Ornament
Can’t decide which photo is your favorite? This ornament doesn’t make you choose—you can pick four of your cutest photos to Mod Podge onto a small wooden block. To decorate, you can spray them with metallic paint, or try a more festive option—like scraps of red and green wrapping paper.
Get the full tutorial at It Happens in a Blink.
Ruler Photo Ornament
A yardstick makes the perfect frame for “first day of school” photos. This easy DIY repurposes rulers, cereal boxes, and leftover ribbon, but because you need to use some serious tools—like a drill—it’s not necessarily a craft for kids. They can, however, choose the photo!
Get the full tutorial at Old Salt Farm.
Travel Suitcase Ornament
This adorable ornament showcases your family’s vacation photos in a repurposed cardboard jewelry box. If you don’t want to purchase real hinges for the suitcase (this blogger went all out!) you could just tape or glue the sides together. Snip an old refrigerator magnet and glue it to the edges if you want the suitcase to actually close.
Get the full tutorial at Stuffed Suitcase.
Family Tree Photo Ornament
If old family photos are cluttering up your home, these ornaments are the perfect solution. Bottle caps make great frames for vintage ornaments, and family members will love spotting their childhood memories scattered on the tree. Prepare for lots of trips down memory lane.
Get the full tutorial at Country Chic Cottage.