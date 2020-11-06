The Best Holiday Decor to Buy on Amazon, According to Interior Designers

Interior designers agree that less is more when it comes to holiday decorations, but that doesn’t mean you can’t shop for a few new items this year. However, instead of going overboard on kitschy knickknacks, you might consider investing in understated pieces that you can use year round.
“I like to keep things simple with decorations,” says Amber Lewis, an interior designer with Amber Interiors. She prefers to use a single variety of greenery for wreaths and garlands and suggests thinking outside of the box with olive branches, eucalyptus, and magnolia leaves for “a more sophisticated and timeless feel.”
Brady Tolbert, an interior designer and prop stylist, has similar advice to offer: “Keep it simple and neutral in color. I tend to steer clear of anything that reads too holiday, as you’ll get sick of seeing it year after year.” Instead, he recommends decorating with real and faux greenery and a mix of woods and metallics for warmth. “Using everyday elements, like candles and raw linens, done with a holiday twist can ensure that your decor will last,” he adds.
For interior designer Tali Roth, the holidays are all about doing what feels true to your family traditions without veering from your personal aesthetic. “I like to focus on the dinner table and make sure I have the appropriate serving dishes and utensils. That is the heart of all holiday traditions for me,” she says.
Curious how you can achieve the minimalist, natural look described by all three of these interior designers? We asked them to search Amazon for the best holiday decor to shop this year, and they did not disappoint. Keep scrolling to see what they’d buy and how they'd style each piece. Items start at just $10.
“I love using these hand-dipped taper candles,” Tolbert says. “They’re a little bit longer than the traditional height to give a big impact and also bring that perfect warm glow for the holidays.”
“Rather than using a tree skirt, add a bit of texture to your Christmas tree with a woven basket,” Lewis suggests. The best part is that you can find a use for a storage basket well after the holidays are over.
Roth loves this menorah because of its simple handmade quality. “I would use these candles for extra elevated chicness,” she adds.
“We all spend so much time wrapping presents every year, why not get an early start and let those wrapped packages serve as decor as well?” Tolbert suggests. “I like to use craft paper which is extremely affordable and then use velvet or cotton ribbon to wrap around them.
Lewis recommends weaving these copper string lights into your garland to create a subtle glow. “I like to drape them over my mantle or on the dining table for a festive touch.”
“I am obsessed with wooden dough bowls and vintage serving boards,” Roth admits. “They simply look best on any table and have a really fresh and appealing quality about them.” She advises using them to elevate small bites at your holiday gatherings.
“These plug-in Moravian stars create a huge impact when hung in a tree outdoors or even down a hallway in your home,” says Tolbert. They’re also easy to install and don’t require any assembly.
Switch up your usual pine wreath with this handmade option. “Fresh olive branches make for a beautiful and unique wreath,” according to Lewis. Unlike artificial ones, this one will only stay fresh for a week or two, but once it’s dried it will still have a festive modern appeal.
“I grew up on disposable napkins, but I think linen is so much more chic and sustainable,” Roth says. “And it adds yet another texture to a dinner setting.” She suggests adding a brass napkin ring to finish the look.
“Holiday decor isn’t all about looks—it’s about scents, too,” Lewis concludes. “A pine candle will get you in the spirit of the season in no time.”