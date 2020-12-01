Amazon Has a Secret Section Filled with Cozy Holiday Decor

Some people put up holiday decorations before the last of the turkey leftovers are gone, and others have already strung lights before the Thanksgiving menu is even planned. However, there is still a healthy faction who believe in waiting until December to get their home in the holiday spirit. If you haven’t yet pulled out the tree, hung up the wreath, or found the perfect spot for the menorah, don’t stress: There’s still plenty of time to decorate. There’s also still time to add a few new pieces to your collection, and Amazon has an entire section designed to help you do just that.
Amazon’s cozy holiday decor page is filled with cheerful decor and comforting essentials. You’ll find traditional decorations, like Christmas tree ornaments, stockings, garlands, and wreaths, as well as plush pillows, warm blankets, and bedding essentials. There are even a few coffee and tea accessories to help you make seasonal beverages from scratch. We can practically taste the classic hot toddies and homemade pumpkin spice lattes already.
The carefully curated selection of products features well-known brands like Smeg, Eddie Bauer, and Amazon’s own Rivet, but it also includes smaller brands for a unique mix of decorations. It’s a great place to get inspired and score some lovely pieces at a variety of price points. Whether you’re looking to spend $10 or $200, there are plenty of items to choose from.
Head to Amazon to sort through all 120 holiday products, or keep scrolling to browse 10 picks we love.
String this playful garland across the mantle or table top for a pop of festive textures. It’s a modern play on the classic decoration.
Few things feel cozier than curling up with a soft blanket. This one from Eddie Bauer is plaid on one side and faux shearling on the other for warmth and style.
This emerald green velvet throw pillow looks seasonal thanks to its traditional color and luxe fabric, but it’s also stylish enough to leave out well after the holidays. We also love the raised seams that give it a bit of texture.
You could use these wooden candlesticks to make a modern menorah or spruce up a holiday tablescape. For a dramatic effect, use them to hold tall, tapered candles.
This Smeg kettle has a retro style that will take you back to the 1950s every time you brew a cup of tea. It comes in a variety of colors and is pretty enough to leave out on the counter all year.
It seems like you can never have enough Christmas tree ornaments. Add to your collection with this set of golden baubles.
This sculptural candle holder certainly catches the eye with its unique shape. Place it on a shelf or table to hold a candlestick and set the mood.
Whether you prefer cappuccinos, lattes, or hot chocolate, this electric milk frother will help you make barista-level drinks with ease. All it takes is the press of a button.
These wooden tree figures are partially painted in gold for a two-toned effect. Display them on a shelf or console table for a subtle festive touch.
Not only does this glass canister provide an airtight place to store tea leaves, but it also doubles as a piece of decor. Fill a few with your favorite flavors and leave them out on a countertop or floating shelf.