Amazon Has a Secret Section Filled with Cozy Holiday Decor

Some people put up holiday decorations before the last of the turkey leftovers are gone, and others have already strung lights before the Thanksgiving menu is even planned. However, there is still a healthy faction who believe in waiting until December to get their home in the holiday spirit. If you haven’t yet pulled out the tree, hung up the wreath, or found the perfect spot for the menorah, don’t stress: There’s still plenty of time to decorate. There’s also still time to add a few new pieces to your collection, and Amazon has an entire section designed to help you do just that.