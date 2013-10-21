8 DIY Holiday and Christmas Wreath Ideas

By Leslie Corona and Stephanie Sisco
December 05, 2019
Bryan Gardner

We gave our editors one hour and a few supplies to spruce up the same faux wreath. Now take their ideas and run circles around them. First start with the base (24” Mixed Canyon Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath, $30; christmascentral.com), then read on for eight vibes to inspire your festive creativity.

Floral styling by Livia Cetti

Tactile & Colorful

Bryan Gardner

Multicolor pom-poms add playfulness. Hang a quirky ornament or monogram in the center for personality.

Boho & Organic

Bryan Gardner

Group a few succulents asymmetrically for a modern effect.

To buy: Faux Small Tillandsias, $14; shopterrain.com.
Faux Hens + Chicks Stem, $18; shopterrain.com.
Small Agave Stems, $8; shopterrain.com.
Faux Echevaria Picks, $12; shopterrain.com.

Old-School & Classic

Bryan Gardner

Nestle groups of bells and glitter-frosted pinecones. Tie it all together with a plaid bow.

To buy: Metallic Jingle Bells, $10 for 10; papersource.com.
12 Pack Glittered Pinecone Ornaments, $14 for 2; worldmarket.com.

Nordic & Natural

Bryan Gardner

Wooden animals give this neutral wreath a foresty feel.

To buy: Meri Meri Woodland Wood Advent Calendar, $20; worldmarket.com.

Bright & Abundant

Bryan Gardner

Go to town with tiny ornaments. Use a cohesive color scheme for a sophisticated look.

To buy: Miniature Bulb Set in Neutrals, $38 for 100; shopterrain.com.

Timeless & Two-Tone

Bryan Gardner

Look for flowers made of wood or sturdy fabric, like burlap, that will hold their shape all year. Swap in new bows as the seasons change.

To buy: Ashland Sedum Pick, $8; michaels.com.

Textured & Vibrant

Bryan Gardner

Incorporate dried eucalyptus, feathers, and other foliage to create a wild and wonderful display.

To buy: Ashland Lagurus Dried Floral Bunch, $10; michaels.com.
Ashland Pheasant Feather Pick, $8; michaels.com.

Cool & Wintry

Bryan Gardner

Opt for traditional seasonal colors, but have fun with stems in unique textures and shapes.

To buy: Ashland White Queen Anne’s Lace Stray, $7; michaels.com.
Ashland Cream Amaranthus Stem, $5; michaels.com.
Ashland Scented Natural Bouquet, $22; michaels.com.

