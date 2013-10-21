8 DIY Holiday and Christmas Wreath Ideas
We gave our editors one hour and a few supplies to spruce up the same faux wreath. Now take their ideas and run circles around them. First start with the base (24” Mixed Canyon Pine Artificial Christmas Wreath, $30; christmascentral.com), then read on for eight vibes to inspire your festive creativity.
Floral styling by Livia Cetti
Tactile & Colorful
Multicolor pom-poms add playfulness. Hang a quirky ornament or monogram in the center for personality.
Boho & Organic
Group a few succulents asymmetrically for a modern effect.
To buy: Faux Small Tillandsias, $14; shopterrain.com.
Faux Hens + Chicks Stem, $18; shopterrain.com.
Small Agave Stems, $8; shopterrain.com.
Faux Echevaria Picks, $12; shopterrain.com.
Old-School & Classic
Nestle groups of bells and glitter-frosted pinecones. Tie it all together with a plaid bow.
To buy: Metallic Jingle Bells, $10 for 10; papersource.com.
12 Pack Glittered Pinecone Ornaments, $14 for 2; worldmarket.com.
Nordic & Natural
Wooden animals give this neutral wreath a foresty feel.
To buy: Meri Meri Woodland Wood Advent Calendar, $20; worldmarket.com.
Bright & Abundant
Go to town with tiny ornaments. Use a cohesive color scheme for a sophisticated look.
To buy: Miniature Bulb Set in Neutrals, $38 for 100; shopterrain.com.
Timeless & Two-Tone
Look for flowers made of wood or sturdy fabric, like burlap, that will hold their shape all year. Swap in new bows as the seasons change.
To buy: Ashland Sedum Pick, $8; michaels.com.
Textured & Vibrant
Incorporate dried eucalyptus, feathers, and other foliage to create a wild and wonderful display.
To buy: Ashland Lagurus Dried Floral Bunch, $10; michaels.com.
Ashland Pheasant Feather Pick, $8; michaels.com.
Cool & Wintry
Opt for traditional seasonal colors, but have fun with stems in unique textures and shapes.
To buy: Ashland White Queen Anne’s Lace Stray, $7; michaels.com.
Ashland Cream Amaranthus Stem, $5; michaels.com.
Ashland Scented Natural Bouquet, $22; michaels.com.