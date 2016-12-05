Christmas Tree Toppers

Everyone knows it's all about the sparkle during the holiday season. In fact, this might be the only time of year when going all out with the glittery details won't seem out of place or over the top. At over a foot high, this impressive topper almost looks like a gold crown for the top of your evergreen. The star itself is made of sturdy paper, so it has crafty details that will make your tree feel a little more homespun than manufactured. When the tree lights combine with the shimmery detail on the star, you’ll really feel the magic of the season.



To buy: $24, westelm.com.