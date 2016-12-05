Christmas Tree Toppers
Lit Gold Dew Drop Star Tree Topper
This minimalist design goes with just about any tree—from one that’s happily weighed down by plenty of cheerful ornaments to one that only has a simple string of lights. Copper is a big design trend of the moment, so this one’s metallic finish adds a modern, stylish touch. The star comes equipped with built-in LED lights and will easily attach to the top of the tree (real or artificial) with the attached clip. It’s versatile, too—if your tree already has a topper (or maybe you're forgoing one this year), you can add it to your Christmas dinner table centerpiece or put it on the mantel instead.
To buy: $25, target.com.
Kraft + Glitter Tree Topper
Everyone knows it's all about the sparkle during the holiday season. In fact, this might be the only time of year when going all out with the glittery details won't seem out of place or over the top. At over a foot high, this impressive topper almost looks like a gold crown for the top of your evergreen. The star itself is made of sturdy paper, so it has crafty details that will make your tree feel a little more homespun than manufactured. When the tree lights combine with the shimmery detail on the star, you’ll really feel the magic of the season.
To buy: $24, westelm.com.
Snowman Tree Topper
If you have kids in your household or will have some little houseguests this year, play around with some cheerful, kid-friendly dÃ©cor. The youngest of the bunch will delight in placing a charming snowman on the tree as a finishing touch. This one is made of soft cotton and wool yarn, so it’s cozy and plush like a stuffed animal. There’s a pocket at the bottom for easy placement on the evergreen. And if a snowman doesn’t quite go with the rest of the tree’s dÃ©cor, you can also choose from a deer or a gnome as well.
To buy: $13, landofnod.com.
Beaded Snowflake Tree Topper
Create a personal winter wonderland in the comfort of your own home. Add some cozy, plush pillows and throw blankets to your sofa (think faux fur and chunky knits) and turn your tree into a silvery display that looks like it just came out of the forest. This beautiful beaded snowflake (handcrafted in India) will look so elegant atop your impressive fir this year. Along with the sparkly topper, decorate your tree in white string lights, with ornaments in silver, blue, and white to go with the wintry theme. (If you're going all out, consider adding some pinecones, too.) Behind the snowflake is a spiral coil so it can easily slip onto the top branch.
To buy: $20, worldmarket.com.
Santa Hat Tree Topper
Your tree doesn’t have to be too serious and sophisticated this year—experiment with something more playful. This whimsical tree topper looks like it came straight out of a children’s book (think Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas). The curled end of the hat is festively accented with a tiny bell. This one is almost as big as Santa’s hat, too—it’s about 16 inches high. Pair it with some funny ornaments and candy canes or popcorn and cranberry garlands. The Santa hat will also look right at home as part of your dining table’s centerpiece—or as a fun prop for the kids-only table at your holiday gathering.
To buy: $25, pier1.com.
Pineapple Tree Topper
Who says the tree topper needs to be a star, angel, or snowflake? Think outside the box this year and use the popular pineapple motif as inspiration. The pineapple has recently taken over the design and fashion world—we’ve seen everything from pineapple shot glasses to printed dresses and more. The funky fruit is known as the international symbol of hospitality, so hopefully guests will catch a glimpse of the shimmery gold accent and feel right at home. The glass topper is about a foot high and can also be paired with Anthropologie’s pineapple ornament set to match.
To buy: $48, anthropologie.com.
Gold Glitter Wire Angel Tree Topper
You can’t go wrong with the classic angel motif to complete the tree. This wire angel is dipped in gold glitter, so it will look like a shimmery beacon from any vantage point in the room. It’s bound to be the show-stopping piece of your whole tree (it will look especially at home on a traditionally-decorated tree filled with silver and gold accents). And, conveniently, the bottom has a coil so it can be safely secured at the top of the tree. You’ll keep this iron accent in your holiday decorating arsenal for years to come.
To buy: $21, bloomingdales.com.