Christmas Tree Toppers

Heading to the lot or farm to pick out the perfect Christmas tree is one of the best parts of the holiday season. You look for one that’s just right for your house, whether it’s tall and lush, skinny with character, or even one that’s short and stout. Once you find the perfect tree and lug it home, it’s time for the most exciting part of all—going all out with the decorations and trimming it from top to bottom. It’s always a delight to get the whole family involved in a festive afternoon of decorating with hot chocolate or cider, Christmas cookies , and a holiday music playlist. Maybe you’re the more traditional type and opt for the white or colored lights and ornament bulbs. Or maybe you prefer to get adventurous with your tree and choose a different crazy color palette every year. No matter how you decorate your tree , you can’t forget the finishing touch: the tree topper. There are so many different eye-catching toppers out there, so you can choose one that goes with your particular tree’s theme. Traditionalists will want to go the classic décor route, crowning the tree with an angel or a sparkly star (either one that’s glittery or a light-up version). If you’re feeling adventurous with your evergreen this year, there are some whimsical toppers like a golden pineapple (it’s the international symbol for hospitality, after all) or a kid-friendly cotton and wool snowman figurine. No matter what you choose, your tree will be the festive highlight of the room.