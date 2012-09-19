Creative Christmas Tree Decorations

By Krissy Tiglias
December 07, 2012
Photo: Mark Lund; Styling: Ed Gallagher

Decorating the Christmas tree is so much more than pulling last year's decorations from the attic or basement. It’s about creating a unique style that you and your family will celebrate throughout the season. No matter your style (modern? traditional?) or your space constraints, get inspired by these festive decorating ideas.Want more holiday inspiration? We have even more Christmas tree decorating ideas.

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Modern

Photo: Mark Lund; Styling: Ed Gallagher
Red and green will always be the signature colors of the season, but it's okay to experiment with a new palette. Welcome tangerine and charcoal grey. 
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Modern Details

Photo: Mark Lund; Styling: Ed Gallagher

This fresh, modern combo lends itself to ornaments in unexpected shapes, sizes, and textures. Consider soft balls and pom poms because not all dazzling and eye-catching ornaments need to be fragile.

3 of 11

Whimsical

Photo: Mark Lund; Styling: Ed Gallagher
For a playful approach, call on the kids to trim the tree. Afraid it might get a little ove-the-top? Simply encourage them to focus on one theme—like the safari—and then let them go wild.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Whimsical Details

Photo: Mark Lund; Styling: Ed Gallagher

A theme that is whimsical and untraditional can be totally appropriate. Keep the ornament assortment soft, fluffy, and unbreakable. For the topper, a pretty bird is a natural choice.

5 of 11

Sophisticated

Photo: Mark Lund; Styling: Ed Gallagher

Small space dwellers can have just as much creativity when decorating a mini tree. Focus on a palette that's rich and unpredictable like gold, royal blue, and yellow.

6 of 11

Sophisticated Details

Photo: Mark Lund; Styling: Ed Gallagher

Think out of the box when it comes to the ornaments. Beautiful baubles that were made for the mantel or credenza can easily take center stage on the branches.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Vintage

Photo: Mark Lund; Styling: Ed Gallagher
While petite in size, this tree is bursting with loads of color and holiday cheer.

8 of 11

Vintage Details

Photo: Mark Lund; Styling: Ed Gallagher

Dare to do something different on top: Give the angel the year off and choose a classic bow.

9 of 11

Elegant

Photo: Mark Lund; Styling: Ed Gallagher
If you've committed to sticking with a metallic, then it is important to make it really shine. Far from the typical silver bells, work in unexpected charmers like letters, fun shapes, and unusual objects.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Elegant Details

Photo: Mark Lund; Styling: Ed Gallagher
If you're afraid that a single color might not excite, then invite unexpected elements into your decorating style. Insects can transform into sophisticted accents when they sparkle. Letters coated in glitter (one for every family member) personalizes your tree. As for the topper, make sure it sparkles and shines.

 

For similar items, visit arcadiahomeinc.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com