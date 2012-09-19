Creative Christmas Tree Decorations
Decorating the Christmas tree is so much more than pulling last year's decorations from the attic or basement. It's about creating a unique style that you and your family will celebrate throughout the season. No matter your style (modern? traditional?) or your space constraints, get inspired by these festive decorating ideas.
Modern
Modern Details
This fresh, modern combo lends itself to ornaments in unexpected shapes, sizes, and textures. Consider soft balls and pom poms because not all dazzling and eye-catching ornaments need to be fragile.
Whimsical
Whimsical Details
A theme that is whimsical and untraditional can be totally appropriate. Keep the ornament assortment soft, fluffy, and unbreakable. For the topper, a pretty bird is a natural choice.
Sophisticated
Small space dwellers can have just as much creativity when decorating a mini tree. Focus on a palette that's rich and unpredictable like gold, royal blue, and yellow.
Sophisticated Details
Think out of the box when it comes to the ornaments. Beautiful baubles that were made for the mantel or credenza can easily take center stage on the branches.
Vintage
Vintage Details
Dare to do something different on top: Give the angel the year off and choose a classic bow.
Elegant
Elegant Details
