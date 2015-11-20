15 Alternative Christmas Trees Perfect for Small Spaces 

Decorating for the holidays—and sifting through those endless holiday decorating ideas—is no small feat. Depending on which holidays you and your family celebrate, holiday decorating may be relatively small-scale, but if you celebrate Christmas, you may be in for a huge undertaking. Christmas trees and decorations seem to get bigger and bigger every year, and let’s be honest: Who doesn’t dream of a fluffy, oversized fir? The oversized Christmas tree dream is popular, but spaces large enough to fit such a tree aren’t so much.

So what’s a Christmas tree–loving home decorator to do? Find an alternative Christmas tree, of course. Knowing how to put lights on a Christmas tree can still come in handy, even if a live Christmas tree isn’t involved. With a little DIY holiday decorations know-how (and maybe these smart alternative Christmas tree ideas), you can bring the look and feel of a Christmas tree home, even if you live in a small space.

These Christmas tree ideas can be as complicated or as simple as you want; you can put as much or as little effort into them as you wish. At the end of the day, you want something that spreads holiday cheer while fitting into your home and lifestyle—and if you can impress visitors along the way, then even better.

From a wall-hanging Christmas tree made out of washi tape to a chalkboard tree your kids can help draw themselves, these alternative Christmas tree ideas take up minimal space while delivering maximum holiday cheer. Try one of these ideas in place of the traditional tree in the living room or add one in the kitchen or the kids’ playroom for a festive touch. These small-space designs prove you don’t need a lot of square footage to make your space feel merry and bright all season long.