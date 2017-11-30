The 30 Best Christmas Stocking Holders of 2017
Christmas stockings are a hallmark of the holidays—every family member has a signature sock, whether it’s one you’ve had since you were a kid or the perfect set of new finds you spent hours searching for a few Christmases back. Chances are, you already have a favorite place to hang them—whether a mantel (classic) or a more creative location like a staircase, wall, shelf, or door. But too often, the Christmas stocking holders and hangers themselves are afterthoughts. This year, avoid stick-on hooks or ho-hum finishing nails and upgrade to a festive holder. We found the best ones out there for every location—from Christmas stocking holders for mantel, for the fireplace, and even Christmas stocking holder stand for the floor—in styles that fit every holiday vibe: elegant, fun, traditional, cheery and bright. They come in brass and wood, marble and resin and add an instant update to your holiday decorations. Scroll down to shop our favorites.
Letter to Santa Stocking Holder
This mailbox is the perfect place for everyone to put their Christmas wish lists before the holidays. Plus, Santa can stash some extra treats there on Christmas day. Personal touch: Each one can be monogrammed.
To buy: $39; markandgraham.com.
Modern Marble and Brass Stocking Holder
Decorations don’t need to be red and green to pack Christmas spirit. Marble and gold are a classic combination and the simple tree on top of this holder feels modern and chic.
To buy: $29; westelm.com.
Lit Star Stocking Holder
Vintage industrial lights are a major home décor and party trend—and now you can try the look out during December. The metal star contains 15 mini LED’s that take 3 AAA batteries to create a bright, festive mantel.
To buy: $49.50; potterybarn.com.
National Tree Noel Stocking Holder
Everyone loves a classic, and this noel-emblazoned stocking holder has festive cherry red font so it serves double duty as a fresh mantel decoration and hook.
To buy: $26; themine.com.
Iron Stocking Holders
The antiqued iron makes these new hooks feel like they’ve been a part of your holiday tradition for decades. The holders come in a set, featuring one reindeer and one jingle bell-bedecked Christmas tree.
To buy: $35; worldmarket.com.
Hammered Snowflake Picture Frame Stocking Hook
The picture frame is an easy way to personalize your holiday décor. Use it to showcase photos of your child’s first Christmas or your most recent holiday card. Update the pictures yearly and take a photo of your mantle for a holiday timeline you can look back on with love.
To buy: $26.95; crateandbarrel.com.
Toy Soldier Stocking Holder
These toy soldier hooks look fantastic in a group. Buy each member of your family one (they come in a few different poses) and line them up in a row for a lively display.
To buy: $25; horchow.com.
Gnome Stocking Holder
Kids will get a kick out of this cute character whose beard can hold up to four pounds worth of presents (so feel free to keep stuffing).
To buy: $20; landofnod.com.
Gift Box Stocking Holder
This Swarovski crystal holder just might inspire you to step up your stocking stuffer game. Psst: The lid opens to hold an extra gift or treat!
To buy: $199; ahalife.com.
Snowflake Stocking Holder
At 10” tall, this gold snowflake makes quite the impact on a mantel. And because it’s simple and seasonal, you can keep it up all winter long.
To buy: $47; onekingslane.com.
Merry Stocking Holder Rack
This “merry” marble and wood mantel decoration includes enough hooks for the whole family—but if your gang is bigger, you could make it a "merry merry" Christmas! The rustic reclaimed-looking hardwood gives off an heirloom vibe.
To buy: $88; anthropologie.com.
Light Up House Stocking Holder
This tiny Scandinavian-looking cottage lights up (battery included!), adding additional warmth and whimsy to a fireplace. Plus at $10, this holder makes an affordable gift.
To buy: $9.99; target.com.
Letter Stocking Holder
Personalize your mantel with an 11" monogram holder for each family member, or select letters that spell out a word like “NOEL” or “CHEER.”
To buy: $29.99; pier1.com.
Antlers Stocking Holder
This modern rustic holder is made of gilded aluminum and iron, which keep it weighted and balanced whether a stocking is empty or full. Fun idea: Use the horns as another easy place to hang garland or ornaments.
To buy: $28; westelm.com.
Chalkboard Stocking Holders
These chalkboard holders are incredibly versatile: You can personalize them yearly, so if someone brings home a new boyfriend or girlfriend for Christmas next year, you can welcome them with a quick rewrite.
To buy: $24; grandinroad.com.
Tall Metal Christmas Stocking Holder Stand
This metal scrolled “tree” can hold up to eight stockings (or ornaments or gift bags)—no fireplace required. It's also easy for small kids to reach, and has a slim profile that works well in apartments and dorms.
To buy: $39.99; improvementscatalog.com.
Snowy Townhouse Stocking Holder
This stocking holder is a must for anyone who has (or dreams of) a show-stopping Christmas village. Flecked with snow and decorated with a bottlebrush tree, this tiny townhouse is move-in ready.
To buy: $28; anthropologie.com.
Santa Stocking Holder
It’s more likely you’ll score some great gifts if Santa’s only a few inches from your stocking, right? This sweet holder’s industrial pail is packed with presents, a tree, and St. Nick himself.
To buy: $42.45; lordandtaylor.com.
Trimsetter Wish Stocking Holder
The faux gingerbread and icing-covered hanger would look just as great in a kitchen holding onto holiday-themed oven mitts like these..
To buy: $49; dillards.com.
Frosty Snowman Stocking Hanger
This polished brass holder will look luxe for years. And if you love the material but aren’t a snowman fan, this gracefully curved hook also comes with an angel, Santa, present, and toy soldier topper.
To buy: $27.99; houzz.com.
Wooden Stocking Hangers
The simple design of these wooden hangers allows them to balance perfectly from any ledge, shelf or mantel. They come in sets of two, available in light natural wood or a stained wood with evergreen-colored ends.
To buy: $24.95; llbean.com.
Reindeer With Sleigh Stocking Hangers
A bronze tint gives any decoration a sophisticated edge, including this three-piece holder set. Unite Santa with his reindeer for a cute mantel scene—and three useful hooks.
To buy: $24.99; bedbathandbeyond.com.
Rustic Star Stocking Hook
Antique zinc wires are threaded together to make this sculptural star. The recycled wooden base gives it an earthy appeal and keeps it in place.
To buy: $24.95; crateandbarrel.com.
Woodland Cardinal Stocking Hanger
Cardinals are symbol of Christmas cheer and hope thanks to their bright red color, but even in gold this little guy looks festive. We recommend buying a flock for all of your stockings.
To buy: $24.99; birchlane.com.
Personalized Stocking Holder Name Sign
You can order these crafty hexagon plaques individually or as a set for family and friends. They come in 35 different colors, so everyone can pick their favorite hue. Each comes with a d-ring hanger so you can easily attach it to a wall.
To buy: $20; etsy.com.
Candy Cane Stocking Holder
The set of two candy canes are super light but have a very secure hold of up to 10 pounds—so don’t be afraid to stuff stockings with extra gifts.
To buy: $11; containerstore.com.
Precious Metals Deer Tassel Christmas Stocking Hook
MacKenzie Childs is known for their black and white checkerboard pattern—and this piece is a work of art. Their signature style is combined with dainty tassels for am original take that matches their other cool holiday ornaments, wreaths and candlesticks.
To buy: $75; neimanmarcus.com.
Stocking Holder Box
Christmas decorations that also serve a functional purpose are hard to come by, but this distressed wood box holds three stockings plus pinecones, jarred candles, or anything else you can dream up.
To buy: $59.99; nordstrom.com.
Ornaments With Ribbon Stocking Holder
Cross one task off your Christmas to-do list: A timer (plus two AA batteries) keeps this peppy penguin lit at night and dim during the day so you don’t need to worry about shutting it off at night.
To buy: $43; macys.com.
Star Wars Stocking Holder
Star Wars fanatics will be clamoring to get their hands (or stockings) on this one, modeled after the BB-8 droid from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
To buy: $40; hayneedle.com.