The 30 Best Christmas Stocking Holders of 2017

Christmas stockings are a hallmark of the holidays—every family member has a signature sock, whether it’s one you’ve had since you were a kid or the perfect set of new finds you spent hours searching for a few Christmases back. Chances are, you already have a favorite place to hang them—whether a mantel (classic) or a more creative location like a staircase, wall, shelf, or door. But too often, the Christmas stocking holders and hangers themselves are afterthoughts. This year, avoid stick-on hooks or ho-hum finishing nails and upgrade to a festive holder. We found the best ones out there for every location—from Christmas stocking holders for mantel, for the fireplace, and even Christmas stocking holder stand for the floor—in styles that fit every holiday vibe: elegant, fun, traditional, cheery and bright. They come in brass and wood, marble and resin and add an instant update to your holiday decorations. Scroll down to shop our favorites.