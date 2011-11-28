26 Christmas Quotes to Put You in the Holiday Spirit

By Lauren Phillips
November 25, 2019
Christmas quotes are tricky, mostly because Christmas means something different to everyone. It can be a very personal holiday, or it can be an excuse for showering everyone you know and love with Christmas gifts. (For many people, it’s both.) Between sending out Christmas cards (with Christmas card sayings and all), coming up with smart gift exchange ideas, and sending Merry Christmas notes or season's greetings to everyone you can’t spend the holidays with, there are plenty of opportunities to put Christmas quotes to work, as long as you can find the right ones.

Christmas already comes with more than its fair share of songs, decorations, foods, and more, but if you’re not feeling in the holiday spirit, Christmas quotes can help with that too. Sometimes, the right saying can take you from seasonal gloom to festive cheer, and using that Christmas quote for Instagram (or your social media of choice) is a great way to spread the holiday love. (So is setting up a binge-watching marathon of Christmas movies on Netflix. Nothing says “I’m excited for the holidays” quite like hours of watching actors put on their best cheerful holiday faces.)

Whether you’re trying to add a little humor to your holiday party invitations, find the just-right quote for your Instagram or letterboard, or just think of something smart to say in response to wishes of “Merry Christmas,” these inspirational, funny, and meaningful Christmas quotes have you covered. Whatever your intended purpose for them, they’ll help you—and everyone else who reads them—remember what the season is all about. Next on your holiday to-do list: figure out how to put lights on a Christmas tree.

Benjamin Franklin

“A good conscience is a continual Christmas.”
Clement Clarke Moore

“’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.”

Will Ferrell, Elf

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Frank Cross, Scrooged

“It’s Christmas Eve. It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be.”

Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas

“Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.”

Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

“I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”

It’s a Wonderful Life

“Teacher says, 'Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings.'”

Andy Rooney

“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.”

J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

“‘One can never have enough socks,’ said Dumbledore. ‘Another Christmas has come and gone and I didn’t get a single pair. People will insist on giving me books.’”

Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas

“Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas...perhaps...means a little bit more!”–

Ellen Griswold, Christmas Vacation

“I don’t know what to say, but it’s Christmas, and we’re all in misery.”

Washington Irving

“Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart.”
Carrie Fisher

“I don’t think Christmas is necessarily about things. It’s about being good to one another.”

Bob Hope

“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?”

Charles M. Schulz

“Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.”
David Cameron

“Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us.”

Laura Ingalls Wilder

“We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.”

Thomas Tusser

“At Christmas play and make good cheer / For Christmas comes but once a year.”
Ella Wheeler Wilcox

“When Christmas bells are swinging above the fields of snow / We hear sweet voices ringing from lands of long ago / And etched on vacant place / Are half-forgotten faces / Of friends we used to cherish, and loves we used to know.”

Edna Ferber

“Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling.”

Marjorie Holmes

“At Christmas, all roads lead home.”
Jesse Jackson

“Your children need your presence more than your presents.”

Calvin Coolidge

“Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.”

Carol Nelson

“Christmas is a time when you get homesick—even when you’re home.”
Harlan Miller

“I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month.”

Freya Stark

“Christmas is not an external event at all, but a piece of one’s home that one carries in one’s heart.”
