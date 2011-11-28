26 Christmas Quotes to Put You in the Holiday Spirit
Christmas quotes are tricky, mostly because Christmas means something different to everyone. It can be a very personal holiday, or it can be an excuse for showering everyone you know and love with Christmas gifts. (For many people, it’s both.) Between sending out Christmas cards (with Christmas card sayings and all), coming up with smart gift exchange ideas, and sending Merry Christmas notes or season's greetings to everyone you can’t spend the holidays with, there are plenty of opportunities to put Christmas quotes to work, as long as you can find the right ones.
Christmas already comes with more than its fair share of songs, decorations, foods, and more, but if you’re not feeling in the holiday spirit, Christmas quotes can help with that too. Sometimes, the right saying can take you from seasonal gloom to festive cheer, and using that Christmas quote for Instagram (or your social media of choice) is a great way to spread the holiday love. (So is setting up a binge-watching marathon of Christmas movies on Netflix. Nothing says “I’m excited for the holidays” quite like hours of watching actors put on their best cheerful holiday faces.)
Whether you’re trying to add a little humor to your holiday party invitations, find the just-right quote for your Instagram or letterboard, or just think of something smart to say in response to wishes of “Merry Christmas,” these inspirational, funny, and meaningful Christmas quotes have you covered. Whatever your intended purpose for them, they’ll help you—and everyone else who reads them—remember what the season is all about. Next on your holiday to-do list: figure out how to put lights on a Christmas tree.
Benjamin Franklin
Clement Clarke Moore
Will Ferrell, Elf
“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”
Frank Cross, Scrooged
“It’s Christmas Eve. It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be.”
Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas
“Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.”
Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol
“I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”
It’s a Wonderful Life
“Teacher says, 'Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings.'”
Andy Rooney
J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
“‘One can never have enough socks,’ said Dumbledore. ‘Another Christmas has come and gone and I didn’t get a single pair. People will insist on giving me books.’”
Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas
“Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas...perhaps...means a little bit more!”–
Ellen Griswold, Christmas Vacation
“I don’t know what to say, but it’s Christmas, and we’re all in misery.”
Washington Irving
Carrie Fisher
Bob Hope
Charles M. Schulz
David Cameron
“Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us.”
Laura Ingalls Wilder
Thomas Tusser
Ella Wheeler Wilcox
Edna Ferber
Marjorie Holmes
Jesse Jackson
Calvin Coolidge
Carol Nelson
Harlan Miller
“I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month.”