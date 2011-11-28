26 Christmas Quotes to Put You in the Holiday Spirit

Christmas quotes are tricky, mostly because Christmas means something different to everyone. It can be a very personal holiday, or it can be an excuse for showering everyone you know and love with Christmas gifts. (For many people, it’s both.) Between sending out Christmas cards (with Christmas card sayings and all), coming up with smart gift exchange ideas, and sending Merry Christmas notes or season's greetings to everyone you can’t spend the holidays with, there are plenty of opportunities to put Christmas quotes to work, as long as you can find the right ones.

Christmas already comes with more than its fair share of songs, decorations, foods, and more, but if you’re not feeling in the holiday spirit, Christmas quotes can help with that too. Sometimes, the right saying can take you from seasonal gloom to festive cheer, and using that Christmas quote for Instagram (or your social media of choice) is a great way to spread the holiday love. (So is setting up a binge-watching marathon of Christmas movies on Netflix. Nothing says “I’m excited for the holidays” quite like hours of watching actors put on their best cheerful holiday faces.)

Whether you’re trying to add a little humor to your holiday party invitations, find the just-right quote for your Instagram or letterboard, or just think of something smart to say in response to wishes of “Merry Christmas,” these inspirational, funny, and meaningful Christmas quotes have you covered. Whatever your intended purpose for them, they’ll help you—and everyone else who reads them—remember what the season is all about. Next on your holiday to-do list: figure out how to put lights on a Christmas tree.