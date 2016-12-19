8 Crowd-Pleasing Christmas Morning Breakfast Recipes
There are a lot of moving pieces on Christmas morning, but these recipes are dependably delicious. Serve them at room temperature so the family can help themselves in between last-minute wrapping, opening stockings, and saying hi to friends who might pop by. You’ll find some lighter breakfast options here, like the Grapefruit Salad with Vanilla Syrup and Yogurt or Brown Rice Bowl with Egg and Avocado. With a day of indulgence ahead, breakfast is a great time to pack in some fruits, veggies, and protein. But let’s not rule out decadent breakfasts all together. Our French Toast Casserole, made from 1½ pounds of layered sourdough bread soaked in a maple syrup custard, is an impressive crowd-pleaser that can be baked the night before and reheated. The Gluten-Free Carrot Coconut Bread is simple, airy, moist, and sweet. And our Tomato, Feta, and Dill Frittata will delight the savory breakfast lovers (and can be made entirely ahead of time, too). To feed a crowd, opt for a couple lighter dishes plus one or two rich ones. Everyone will thank you.
French Toast Casserole
It serves eight people, is make ahead, and is downright delicious. The casserole aspect is brilliant, because soaking and flipping individual pieces of French toast for a crowd can take a while, which will feel like eternity if that crowd is hungry. Sourdough or country bread work best here. Thick slices get soaked in a rich egg custard sweetened with maple syrup and spiced with cinnamon. Layered in too: raisins and crunchy pecans, for an extra festive touch. Bake this dish a day ahead of time (it actually gets better as it sits overnight). Just pop it in the oven, covered with foil, before serving.
Grapefruit Salad With Vanilla Syrup and Yogurt
This breakfast is bright, fresh, and jewel-like. The recipe serves 4 people, though it can be easily doubled and made to work family style, with the fruit in one big serving bowl and the Greek yogurt in another. Because it takes just 10 minutes to pull together, make sure all of your ingredients are of the highest quality. That means using the ripest apples, grapefruit, and banana you can find, and being thorough about removing all of the bitter pith from the grapefruit. The great news is that you can cut up the grapefruit and make the vanilla syrup the night before.
Almond Jam Bars
Crunchy, nutty, and fruity, these festive raspberry filled breakfast bars are great when there are little ones in the house. Put them out at breakfast time, and if they’re not completely gone (which they might be), they make a great snack for nibbling throughout the day. The recipe uses a technique that’s great to remember for other baked goods that are hard to get out of the pan: lining the pan with pieces of parchment paper that hang over all of the sides. After baking, just pull up on the parchment tabs to lift the entire bar out—instead of trying to dig underneath it with a knife.
Gluten-Free Carrot Coconut Bread
It goes without saying that this gluten-free recipe doesn’t taste “gluten-free.” It also doesn’t taste like the regular versions of carrot bread we know. The loaf is dense in a good hearty way, and unbelievably moist and rich—thanks to a perfect ratio of shredded carrots and mashed banana, as well as a cup of shredded unsweetened coconut (which adds texture but not too much coconut flavor). You can make this bread a few days ahead of time, or freeze it for up to two weeks. To dress it up, wrap it in a festive towel on the breakfast table and serve with softened butter and flaky salt.
Brown Rice Bowl With Egg and Avocado
This super bowl will power you up for the big day. It has greens, grains, fat, and protein, meaning it’s both healthy and satisfying. Eat this for breakfast and you’ll probably be less tempted to nibble on that sort-of-stale packaged peppermint bark everyone got in their stockings. Though the recipe calls for curly spinach, and radishes, it’s totally okay to pile on any other vegetables you have in the refrigerator, too. Slice any veggies that won’t brown the night before, and cook your rice, too. If you’re feeding a crowd, it’s fun to leave all of the toppings out so people can assemble their own bowls as they please.
Baked Oatmeal With Cranberries and Almonds
What could be more comforting than a baked oatmeal casserole? All of the traditional oatmeal components, like oats, chopped toasted almonds, cranberries, and cinnamon get baked with melted butter, eggs, and maple syrup. The results are gooey in the middle and slightly crispy around the edges, a bit like a casserole-cookie hybrid. You can make this the day before, and might want to, because it bakes for about 45 minutes. Reheat it covered with foil before serving. It’s extra decadent drizzled with cream or milk... or even eggnog (sshh, we didn’t give you that idea).
Tomato, Feta, and Dill Frittata
For some people, breakfast means eggs. We get that. But there’s nothing more unappealing than a big helping of cold scrambled eggs. But fried eggs need to be cooked in batches. A frittata is the solution: this one serves 6 and it’s delicious warm or room temperature. You can even make it the day before and serve it cold, or cover it in foil and reheat it in the oven. This frittata is particularly satisfying because it has lots of salty crumbled feta, juicy cherry tomatoes, and just a bit of texture from thinly sliced scallions. Any ovenproof skillet will work for the recipe, but cast iron will make a great presentation.
Potato, Egg, and Avocado Hash
Here, crispy hash browns and fried eggs get combined into a mouthwatering Southwestern-inspired breakfast (thanks to a smattering of avocado, lime juice, cilantro, and Fresno chili peppers). It’s not exactly the type of breakfast you want to leave sitting around for hours, but trust us, it will go quickly—and keep it covered in the meantime. To save time Christmas morning, boil your potatoes the night before and cover them in cold water to prevent them from browning. Use your prettiest large skillet (we love cast iron) because you’ll want to bring the whole thing to the table.
