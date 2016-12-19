8 Crowd-Pleasing Christmas Morning Breakfast Recipes

There are a lot of moving pieces on Christmas morning, but these recipes are dependably delicious. Serve them at room temperature so the family can help themselves in between last-minute wrapping, opening stockings, and saying hi to friends who might pop by. You’ll find some lighter breakfast options here, like the Grapefruit Salad with Vanilla Syrup and Yogurt or Brown Rice Bowl with Egg and Avocado. With a day of indulgence ahead, breakfast is a great time to pack in some fruits, veggies, and protein. But let’s not rule out decadent breakfasts all together. Our French Toast Casserole, made from 1½ pounds of layered sourdough bread soaked in a maple syrup custard, is an impressive crowd-pleaser that can be baked the night before and reheated. The Gluten-Free Carrot Coconut Bread is simple, airy, moist, and sweet. And our Tomato, Feta, and Dill Frittata will delight the savory breakfast lovers (and can be made entirely ahead of time, too). To feed a crowd, opt for a couple lighter dishes plus one or two rich ones. Everyone will thank you.

