6 Christmas Mason Jar Crafts Full of Holiday Cheer
Mason Jar Lid Ornaments
Transform those spare canning lids cluttering your cabinets into tree décor (you can also buy spare lids in the canning section of your local hardware store). Though any fabric scraps will do, plaid will make your ornaments extra seasonal.
Idea and photo from Clean and Scentsible. Get the full tutorial here.
Painted Mason Jar Snowman
Here’s a snowman that even kids in the warmest areas can build. To make the craft extra kid-friendly, paint the jars white and the lids black, and then set the rest of the supplies out for them to decorate each snowman as they please.
Idea and photo from I Dig Pinterest. Get the full tutorial here.
Sparkling Star Mason Jar Lid Ornament
You’d never guess this beautiful ornament was crafted from an aluminum canning ring. Start by covering the ring with natural twine, and then use wire to attach a glittery bauble—like a star. A shimmery ribbon provides the finishing touch.
Idea and photo from Domestically Blissful. Get the full tutorial here.
DIY Holiday Floating Candles
For the do-it-yourselfer who’d rather not pick up a paintbrush or get glitter all over the counter, this super simple craft fits the bill. Simply fill a mason jar with water, cranberries, and evergreen sprigs, then add a tea light. Voila—a Christmas candle.
Idea and photo from Bell’alimento. Get the full tutorial here.
Santa Painted Mason Jar
It’s easy to turn a plain old mason jar into the man in the big red suit. Use the decorated jar to inject festivity into an entryway table or mantle. Or fill it with holiday treats for your neighbors.
Idea and photo from The Ribbon Retreat. Get the full tutorial here.
Christmas Advent Calendar
Why celebrate just one day? This clever craft provides an opportunity for the whole family to participate in 12 days of Christmas fun. Mason jar lids are decorated and then arranged in the shape of a tree. Each day, you can lift the lid to reveal a fun holiday activity.
Idea and photo from Cherished Bliss. Get the full tutorial here.