10 Christmas Games That'll Have Everyone Feeling Jolly
Whether you want to spring for a new board game or liven up the office Christmas party, these games will get even the Grinchiest family and friends into the holiday spirit.
My Christmases growing up were filled with games—whether it was "who can stay quietest the longest" on Christmas Eve with my cousins (there were eight of us born within a decade of each other, so it was a lot), or playing the latest fresh-from-the-Christmas-wrap board games with my aunts and uncle on Christmas night.
So Christmas just doesn't feel like Christmas without a game or two. While pretty much any party game or board game can be a fun addition to your holiday party, choosing a game with a Christmas twist can help boost the festive feel. Of course, when you're choosing a game, you need to consider the audience (some of the racier options won't work as office Christmas party games—or for families), the size of the get-together, and of course, the fun factor.
Check out these Christmas game options to help you make this year's holiday even more fun.
Christmas Games to Play with Family
Whether you're looking for a quick Christmas game to keep the kiddos occupied while they're waiting for dinner, or you just want a fun board game that'll get everyone involved once the unwrapping is done, try these Christmas game options.
Christmas Gift Bingo
Have a big family and a very generous gift exchange? Help kids stay interested when it's not their turn to get a gift by creating Christmas gift bingo cards, so they can earn their marks when their relatives open up socks, something electronic, something you can eat, jewelry, and more. Give out small bags of candy to the bingo winners.
Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman
This fun, fast-paced card game (by the people who brought you Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza) is an all-ages treat.
Christmas Guess Who
All you need is a pack of sticky notes for this game. You stick a name to each person's forehead, and they have to try to figure out who they are by asking questions of everyone else.
Limit it to holiday characters like Frosty and Rudolph to give it a Christmas touch.
Find the Pickle
This simple German tradition involves hiding a pickle ornament on your Christmas tree—the person who spots it first gets a prize.
Don't have a pickle ornament? Choose another oddball from your current ornament stash, and have the kids hunt for it.
Christmas Music Name That Tune
You know how this Christmas game is played—all you need is a music streaming service and a fast hand to shut it off after just a few notes.
Note: If you're playing with a lot of young ones, opt for Christmas Music Freeze Dance instead.
Christmas Mashup Murder Mystery
Ebenezer Scrooge is murdered with a sprig of holly through the heart, and a cast of holiday favorites are the suspects for this fun murder mystery Christmas game.
Christmas Party Games to Play with Friends or Coworkers
For the office Christmas party or your traditional Christmas cocktail party, you might have to be a little more creative to get the gang to participate, especially if some guests are still remote. And you'll probably want to stick to games with more of an overall holiday or winter theme to be mindful of the many ways your coworkers may be celebrating the season.
Virtual Holiday Party Games
Consider looking for virtual options to bring the fun, like escape rooms. Breakout IQ has an escape room game with a holiday theme (Frosty the Snowman!) that can be booked for up to 600 people. Game Night In is perfect for smaller groups—up to 12 can play—and features a host walking teams through a series of fun contests.
White Elephant Gift Exchange
Turn the annual gift exchange into a game. If you're having an in-person party, you can do a White Elephant gift exchange. For a White Elephant, people bring wrapped inexpensive or gag gifts, and take turns picking them—or swapping them.