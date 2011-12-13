13 Stylish Holiday and Christmas Decorating Ideas
Sweet Tidings
The halls are decked, now bring colorful delight to the table with a sweet set-up of treats that never feel out of season. For the ultimate centerpiece, try a no-fuss arrangement filled with red and white peppermint balls and fluffy marshmallows. Call on ribbon candy, multicolored chocolates, and candy canes for making the perfect sides.
Overhead Opulence
Don’t restrict magnificent baubles and sparkly snowflakes to the tree when it comes to your Christmas decor ideas. Accentuate overhead lighting with shimmery decorations and stick to a fresh winter palette like pale blue and silver. Finish it off with an elegant satin ribbon gently dangling from the chandelier.
Modern Simplicity
Play up your home’s unique style with holiday décor that complements its most appealing qualities. A gorgeous mirror gets a charming border from decorative golden deer and white stockings, which accentuates the breathtaking white mantel.
Simply Striking
The trick to making your holiday decor feel like home is by injecting your personal style into the details. Turn a bare windowsill into a stylish nook in no time by filling glass jars of varying heights and shapes with leftover balls for a dramatic, high-impact display.
Window Dressing
Holiday window treatments come in all shapes, sizes, and textures. The ultimate preppy power couple (hot pink and lime green) make an unexpected debut in this modern all-feather composition. The dangling ornament adds just the right amount of pop to this decorative piece.
Festive Arrangement
The secret to pulling off a show-stopping arrangement that speaks to your style is by keeping the decorative elements simple. Fill a glass hurricane with an assortment of holiday ornaments, and then surround it with lush greenery.
Fireside Pick
Add a pop of color to a corner with a retro-inspired palette that boasts an exotic side. Delicate balls in chartreuse, lavender, and pink are scattered across the branches making an attention-worthy display. Rather than leaning on garland for texture, turn to feathers for an unexpected twist.
Charming Countdown
This unique adaptation of the traditional Advent calendar speaks to the spirit of the season. Replace a leaning mirror for the month of December and fill the pint-size numbered bags with some of your family's favorite treats.
Fanciful Frosting
Set a simple and sophisticated winter–white table that will make your holiday gatherings extra special. Add a hint of warmth and texture by layering the surface with a delicately embroidered ivory runner. For even more dazzle, fill silver mint julep cups with beautifully frosted pinecones.
White Christmas Tree
The brilliance of white is captured in a monochromatic tree that sets a festive tone. Accentuate the pure richness with ornaments in clear glass, shimmery silvers, and white. Soft, airy, and completely captivating.
Seasonal Spread
Opportunities abound for sweeping displays of lavish greenery along the mantel. This seasonal vignette calls for apothecary jars filled with cranberries, which are accented by the warm glow of sparkling fruit and pinecones.
Playful Accessory
Think outside the overflowing bins and boxes of decorations for a clever way to embellish bare tabletops. Turn Friday's game night staple into an innovative holiday prop.
Scene Setting
An entryway extends a home’s first greeting. Welcome a few unexpected characters into your decor by animating a tabletop with an enchanted wintry scene.