15 Easy and Elegant Christmas Decoration Ideas
Transform your home into a festive gathering place for family and friends this holiday season. Even if you're intimidated by DIY projects or don't want to spend a fortune on holiday decor this year, these easy Christmas decoration ideas take just minutes to pull together and many don't require buying anything new at all. For example, let your beautifully wrapped gifts serve as decorations until they are ripped open on Christmas morning. Or, consider hanging your holiday cards from your stair banister to add a pop of color and cheer instead of tucking the greetings away. Want to add some elegant Christmas trees to your repertoire of decorations? We can help you create edible versions that will sweeten up your kitchen or entryway. Let these simple Christmas decoration ideas act as inspiration, then customize them to your color palette to create a look that feels right at home.
RELATED: 15 Easy Holiday Decorating Ideas That Take Five Minutes or Less
Light a (Faux) Fire
Even if you don't have room for a traditional tree, you can still get the same look on a smaller scale. Instead of the 7-foot fir tree, opt for a 3- or 4-foot-tall one, and use a decorative metal planter in place of the typical tree stand and skirt. Then, keep the ornaments minimal so you won’t overwhelm the branches.
Want a faux hearth to accompany your small-space tree? Wrap birch logs in fairy lights and set them in a wire basket. The room will instantly look warmer.
Beautify a Bar Cart
Gilded accessories and pretty bottles of your favorite alcohol will look decadent and festive when left on display during the holiday season. And when an impromptu visitor comes to your door, you’re ready to entertain.
Wow-Worthy Mantel Decor
For an unexpected and sophisticated display, keep your pairing (wreath and trio of candlesticks) minimal. This grapevine branch wreath makes an impressive holiday decoration idea with its combination of evergreen branches, pomegranates, and amaryllis blooms.
Want to make this wreath? Get the how-tos here.
Holiday Card Garland
Looking for a clever way to display the holiday cards that come your way? Use clips or clothespins to string them along the staircase.
Striking Accents
Mix classic elements (spruce and olive branches) with unexpected accents (echeveria succulents, seeded eucalyptus branches) for a traditional, but updated way to greet your holiday guests.
Make a Warm Welcome
Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but your fireplace looks so delightful. Set a cozy scene by wrapping twin birch logs in twinkling holiday lights. Sprinkle mercury glass candlesticks and votives along the sides for an extra boost of shine.
Glass Act
For a hassle-free holiday display, take over an empty end table (a deep windowsill will also work) by setting up a multitude of contemporary candlesticks and mercury glass votive candles. Rely on colorful glass ornaments for adding a pop of color and cheer.
Special Delivery
Make your own Advent calendar using lined envelopes and stick-on-numbers to transform a large bulletin board. Fill each envelope with treats (candy canes, gift certificate to the ice cream parlor, a coupon good for an extra hour of playing video games) that are joyful and surprising. With the promise of a small treasure each day, the kids (both young and young at heart) will love counting down the days to December 25.
Pick Your Palette
If red and green aren't part of your decorating color scheme, lean on tones that complement your existing decor. Paper medallions in silver, gold, and bronze look right at home atop the mantel. Add a warm finishing touch by draping sprigs of evergreen garland embellished with berries and ornaments.
A Sweet Scene
Turn candy into an indoor winter wonderland that will greet holiday guests at the front door. Make your own sparkly scene by decorating foam cones from the craft store with rock candy.
Let It Snow
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Dangling from a window, these cascading strands of silver and white gift bows create the illusion of falling snow.
Center of Attention
'Tis the time of year for glitz and glamour on the holiday table. Nestle sparkly, color-dipped vintage bulbs in a decorative glass bowl to make a show-stopping statement.
Double-Duty Decorating
Pretty wrapped presents can work overtime as last-minute decorations. The secret to turning a pile of presents into a table-worthy display? Focus on the finishing touches: Adorn festive wrap with clever tie-ons (like a strand of color-dipped wooden beads) and a peppering of metallic ornaments.
Make Candles Cohesive
Couple together pillar candles to add ambiance and extra light. Wrap a piece of festive ribbon around a few to compliment the palette of your other decorations while adding texture.
An Eye-Catching Table Runner
Forgo the fine china, fancy linens, and extravagant centerpiece for a unique runner that will steal the dinner scene. Place pins along the sides of a gilded poster board and artfully weave colorful string from pin to pin to create a modern, textured focal point.