15 Easy and Elegant Christmas Decoration Ideas

Even if you don't have room for a traditional tree, you can still get the same look on a smaller scale. Instead of the 7-foot fir tree, opt for a 3- or 4-foot-tall one, and use a decorative metal planter in place of the typical tree stand and skirt. Then, keep the ornaments minimal so you won’t overwhelm the branches.

Want a faux hearth to accompany your small-space tree? Wrap birch logs in fairy lights and set them in a wire basket. The room will instantly look warmer.