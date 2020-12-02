51 Christmas Crafts to Brighten Up Your Holiday Decor (and Fill Your Winter Hours)

Christmas crafts and holiday crafts can be whatever you want them to be, but standard crafts and DIYs around this time of year fall into some noticeable patterns. Festive shapes—think holly leaves, evergreen trees, snowmen, wreaths, and ornaments—are common among Christmas crafts. Tinsel and metallic or sparkling elements are also popular, and DIYs for place card holders, gift decorations, tree decor, and centerpieces are everywhere. Thanksgiving crafts have the turkey and cornucopia, Valentine’s Day crafts have the heart, and Christmas crafts have snowflakes and evergreens.

Whether you’re seeking out crafts for kids to keep little ones entertained or you want a few DIY activities for yourself (and friends) to fill the wintry hours, our list of great Christmas crafts for all ages and skill types has you covered. From easy to ornate DIYs for adults, our collection of crafting ideas and artsy inspiration will help you fill your home with holiday decor while filling a few happy hours with glitter and kraft paper.

Between picking out Christmas gifts and baking Christmas cookies, a little crafting and creativity can help your holiday season feel even more merry and bright.

RELATED: How Many Lights You Need for a Christmas Tree