10 Christmas and Holiday Cookie Decorating Ideas

Want to make simple cookies truly showstopping for the holidays? Combine festive decorations with clever how-tos. Start with basic shapes, like a snowflake, tree, or snowman, and we’ll show you how to transform them into beautiful, edible works of art that are almost too pretty to eat. You don’t need to be a cake or pastry decorating expert, either; these techniques are all easy enough for beginners to master on their own at home. All you’ll need is a few cookie decorating supplies, a relatively steady hand, and a little imagination. We’ve even included a few how-to videos with step-by-step instructions, so you can get a first-hand tutorial of how to make each cookie. We’ve also thrown in some cookie ideas that allow you to get more creative on our own, like our simple gingerbread men and lollipop cookies. You can assemble your favorite edible decorations and icings and let your inner artist come out. (They’re great projects for kids, too.) And just in case you’re short on time, there’s one cookie decorating idea just for you—our super-easy Chocolate-Peppermint Wafers. There’s no piping or sprinkles involved, just melted chocolate and crushed peppermint candies. So choose a cookie design, and let the fun begin!