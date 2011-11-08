17 Warm Christmas Card Sayings

Image zoom Wendell T. Webber

Wishing you joy.



Oh, what fun!



’Tis the season.



Let it snow!



For auld lang syne, my dear!



Warmest wishes for a happy holiday.



Wishing you the best this holiday season.



Merry Christmas from our family to yours.



“The first fall of snow is not only an event, it is a magical event.”

—J.B. Priestley



“O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree

How faithful are thy branches!”

—traditional German carol with lyrics occasionally credited to August Zarnack



“I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.”

—Charles Dickens



“Announced by all the trumpets of the sky,

Arrives the snow.”

—Ralph Waldo Emerson



“At Christmas play and make good cheer,

For Christmas comes but once a year.”

—Thomas Tusser



“There are those who give with joy, and that joy is their reward.”

—Kahlil Gibran



“Joy is prayer

Joy is strength

Joy is love

Joy is a net of love by which you can catch souls.”

—Mother Teresa



“Ring, happy bells, across the snow:

The year is going, let him go.”

—Alfred, Lord Tennyson



“We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup.”

—Buddy the Elf