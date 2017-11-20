The Best Secret Santa and Yankee Swap Gifts We’ve Ever Gotten

Image zoom A Lodge cast-iron skillet is a classic kitchen essential that will last forever, but when presented in a tiny 8-inch size for just $11, it’s also a great idea for a gift exchange. At a Yankee Swap between coworkers a few years ago, everyone fought for this treasure. In the end, I didn’t win it, but it sticks in my mind as the best gift exchange idea ever. To buy: $11; amazon.com. Amazon.com

Whether you have to bring a small present for a gift swap at work or are planning a Secret Santa gift exchange with your friends, everyone will want these clever presents. These are the best Secret Santa gifts Real Simple editors have ever received—and the ones we sadly didn’t win, but wish we had. If you bring one of these to a Yankee Swap, it’s sure to be the present everyone ends up fighting for. And at reasonable prices, you can affordable to grab one for yourself and one for the party.