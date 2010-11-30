The Best Holiday Tabletop Trees
Scalloped Trees
Cluster a few of these sea-grass trees together to create your own indoor landscape.
To buy: From $39, westelm.com.
Silver Glass Christmas Trees
Surround this stunner with colorful ornaments for a gorgeous, light-reflecting centerpiece.
To buy: $6, jamaligarden.com.
Lovi Birch Christmas Tree
Trim this handmade birch plywood tree with ornaments for stylish, no-effort decorating. Bonus: It stores flat.
To buy: $92 for a 12-inch tree, shophorne.com.
18” Tree
From far away it looks purple; close up, it’s a Technicolor sparkle-fest. Inspired by a 1950s design, with bendable wire branches.
To buy: $14, urbanoutfitters.com.
Totem Tree Puzzle
Do-it-yourself décor: Assemble this “tree puzzle” from 150 double-sided interlocking pieces.
To buy: $35, sundancecatalog.com.
Mosaic Mirrored Tabletop Tree
A little kitschy, a little modern—and a lot of extra sparkle for your mantel.
To buy: $20, target.com.
Candy Cone Tree
Show off your sweet sense of style with this delicious-looking gumdrop tree.
To buy: $13, jamaligarden.com.
