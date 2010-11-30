The Best Holiday Tabletop Trees

By Ashley Niedringhaus & Jenny Kim
Updated December 21, 2010
Seven mini masterpieces to complement your festive décor.
Scalloped Trees

Cluster a few of these sea-grass trees together to create your own indoor landscape.

To buy: From $39, westelm.com.

Silver Glass Christmas Trees

Surround this stunner with colorful ornaments for a gorgeous, light-reflecting centerpiece.

To buy: $6, jamaligarden.com.

Lovi Birch Christmas Tree

Trim this handmade birch plywood tree with ornaments for stylish, no-effort decorating. Bonus: It stores flat.

To buy: $92 for a 12-inch tree, shophorne.com.

18” Tree

From far away it looks purple; close up, it’s a Technicolor sparkle-fest. Inspired by a 1950s design, with bendable wire branches.

To buy: $14, urbanoutfitters.com.

Totem Tree Puzzle

Do-it-yourself décor: Assemble this “tree puzzle” from 150 double-sided interlocking pieces.

To buy: $35, sundancecatalog.com.

Mosaic Mirrored Tabletop Tree

A little kitschy, a little modern—and a lot of extra sparkle for your mantel.

To buy: $20, target.com.

Candy Cone Tree

Show off your sweet sense of style with this delicious-looking gumdrop tree.

To buy: $13, jamaligarden.com.

By Ashley Niedringhaus & Jenny Kim