6 Baby’s First Christmas Ornament Ideas
My First Christmas Cube Ornament
Show off four photos of your youngster throughout his or her first year. A goofy snapshot on the bottom of this wooden cube will be worth a laugh (or an eye-roll) when baby grows into a tween.
To buy: $30, shutterfly.com.
Baby Bootie First Christmas Ornament Keepsake
Your child’s name, birthday, and birth weight are hand-painted onto the bottom of these ceramic booties. Lace up the shoes in your choice of pink or blue ribbon.
To buy: $17, touchofclass.com.
Baby's 1st Christmas Rudolph Ornament
This reindeer-turned-rocking horse is all set to guide Santa's sled. The gleaming red nose and shiny jingle bells bring this silver-plated ornament to life.
To buy: $20, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Koala Kids Handprint and Footprint Ornament
For a truly one-of-a-kind momento, turn your child’s hand (or footprint) into a holiday decoration. All the tools you need for a no-mess imprint (shaping ring, hole puncher, rolling pin, and more) are included in this easy-to-use kit.
To buy: $10, toysrus.com.
2013 Baby Block 3D Ornament
Open this precious silver alphabet block to reveal—surprise!—a picture of baby and an optional message.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.
Blue Elephant Ornament by Lenox
Welcome the newest addition to your Christmas celebration with this cheery polka-dotted elephant. Add a name (up to 12 characters) to the hand-painted porcelain for a personal touch. Also available in pink.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.