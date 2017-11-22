The 14 Best Advent Calendars for 2018

One of the greatest parts of Christmas is that the festivities last a whole season, not just a day, in part thanks to celebration-ready advent calendars. To kick off the festive feeling, pick up or order one of these colorful, smile-sparking advent calendars and bring a little holiday magic to the December days leading up to Christmas. (Advent calendars come in either 12- or 24-day increments.) From chocolate and whiskey to Legos and makeup, these Christmas advent calendars will bring a healthy dose of cheer to any wanna-be Grinch.