The 14 Best Advent Calendars for 2018
One of the greatest parts of Christmas is that the festivities last a whole season, not just a day, in part thanks to celebration-ready advent calendars. To kick off the festive feeling, pick up or order one of these colorful, smile-sparking advent calendars and bring a little holiday magic to the December days leading up to Christmas. (Advent calendars come in either 12- or 24-day increments.) From chocolate and whiskey to Legos and makeup, these Christmas advent calendars will bring a healthy dose of cheer to any wanna-be Grinch.
Tsum Tsum Advent Calendar: Tsum Tsum Marvel Countdown to Christmas Advent Calendar Playset
Build a collection (or add to an existing one) of these adorable, stackable Tsum Tsum collectibles with this superhero-themed calendar, which includes 18 figures, plus holiday-themed accessories and seasonal headpieces.
To buy: $71; amazon.com.
Nail Polish Advent Calendar: Essie Advent Calendar
Nails will be fresh and perfectly painted all season long with the 12 polish shades in this set, which includes 6 full-size bottles and 6 mini bottles in winter-ready hues.
To buy: $54; costco.com.
Tea Advent Calendar: DavidsTea 24 Days of Tea
Sample a new tea flavor every day of the holiday season (with some to share—the calendar includes two servings of tea a day) with this sophisticated option.
To buy: $49; davidstea.com.
Chocolate Advent Calendar: Milka Advent Calendar 2018
Counting down to Christmas is blissfully sweet with this chocolate advent calendar, which is filled with 24 Milka Alpine chocolates.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Makeup Advent Calendar: Target Beauty Box Holiday Beauty Advent Calendar
This 12-day advent calendar includes a body scrub, a highlighter, a makeup brush, and other makeup and skincare products to help any enthusiast (budding or otherwise) glow.
To buy: $20; target.com.
Lego Advent Calendar: LEGO City Advent Calendar
Turn the 313 pieces of this seasonal kit into 24 small presents LEGO aficionados can play with all year long.
To buy: $34; amazon.com.
Wooden Advent Calendar: Pottery Barn Wooden Houses Wall Advent Calendar
DIY an advent calendar this year using this gorgeous, hand-painted frame, which has small shelves for little gifts, treats, or notes to help celebrate the season. Best of all, the recycled wood calendar can be reused year after year, offering plenty of opportunities for creating a new family tradition.
To buy: $249; potterybarn.com.
Wine Advent Calendar: Vinebox Twelve Nights of Wine
Enjoy a different glass of wine for each of the twelve nights of Christmas with this compact, sleek wine advent calendar, which doubles as décor while it’s enjoyed. The wines come from around the world, too, so every night is something completely new.
To buy: $129; getvinebox.com.
Whiskey Advent Calendar: Master of Malt Whisky Advent Calendar
Sample 24 different whisky flavors over the course of the month with this compact whiskey advent calendar, which includes a sample of a 50-year-old single malt Scotch.
To buy: $245; uncrate.com.
Beer Advent Calendar: Give Them Beer Advent Calendar 2018
Gift 12 of the top craft beers of the year in this simple box for a brew-happy season full of cheer.
To buy: $94; givethembeer.com.
Harry Potter Advent Calendar: Funko Advent Calendar – Harry Potter
Open the 24 doors of this playful calendar for a new Harry Potter–themed figurine every day, for a full collection of the beloved characters at the end of the season.
To buy: $80; amazon.com.
Kids Advent Calendar: Crayola Christmas Countdown Activity Advent Calendar
Make the countdown to Christmas a little craftier with these 24 daily activities, which can be used as homemade gifts, ornaments, or keepsakes once they’re finished.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
NYX Advent Calendar: Sugar Trip 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Test out 24 new shades of NYX’s top-rated lip colors, powders, and more (or give them to someone just starting to explore makeup) until Christmas with this colorful calendar.
To buy: $55; nyxcosmetics.com.
Adult Advent Calendar: Yankee Candle Countdown Calendar
The Christmas season will smell sublime thanks to the 12 beloved holiday fragrances in this candle advent calendar, which includes a votive candle and a tea lights in each scent for 24 days of good scents.
To buy: $40; yankeecandle.com.