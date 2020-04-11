Christmas

Most Recent

The 21 Best Advent Calendars for 2020

The 21 Best Advent Calendars for 2020

One of the greatest parts of Christmas is that the festivities last a whole season, not just a day, in part thanks to celebration-ready advent calendars. If you’re a more-the-merrier type or love jumping straight into holiday preparations, advent calendars are a great way to celebrate every day leading up to Christmas. Include one with your Christmas wreath and Christmas tree decorations preparations, and you have a piece of holiday decor that treats you, just a tiny bit, every day. Between sifting through white elephant gift ideas and figuring out gifts for teens, picking an advent calendar can be tricky, especially if you use disposable ones that are replaced each year. Plus, families use advent calendars to celebrate differently. Some families have reusable calendars that they share and gather around every day of the season; others purchase new calendars (even one for everyone in the family) each year, giving everyone a chance to celebrate every day. However you celebrate—or if you’re trying to start a new tradition—these top advent calendars of 2019 have you covered. Advent calendars just keep getting smarter, with versions that feature snacks, drinks, treats, and more. For best results, order your advent calendar for 2019 before the season starts; some in-high-demand calendars (think cheese advent calendars or wine advent calendars from top grocery stores) run out of stock before the holiday season even begins, just like the best Christmas gifts. To kick off the festive feeling before December 1, pick up or order one of these colorful, smile-sparking calendars and bring a little holiday magic to the December days leading up to Christmas. (Advent calendars typically come in either 12- or 24-day increments.) From chocolate and wine to LEGOs and makeup, these Christmas advent calendars will bring a healthy dose of cheer to any wanna-be Grinch.
Should You Get a Real or Artificial Christmas Tree? Here's How to Decide

Should You Get a Real or Artificial Christmas Tree? Here's How to Decide

If you can’t decide between a live tree or a faux fir this year, read this to help weigh your options.
The Best White Elephant Gift Ideas for 2020

The Best White Elephant Gift Ideas for 2020

A white elephant exchange (or a Yankee swap) might include mixed ages and personalities, so it can be a tricky find. Tricky—but not impossible, thanks to these gift ideas for less than $50.
50 Holiday Gifts for Your Amazing, Loving, Fabulous Mom

50 Holiday Gifts for Your Amazing, Loving, Fabulous Mom

What do you get the woman who deserves the world? Here are some sweet holiday gift ideas for the best mom ever.
USPS Just Announced Its Holiday Shipping Deadlines—Here Are the Dates You Need to Know

USPS Just Announced Its Holiday Shipping Deadlines—Here Are the Dates You Need to Know

Make your list, check it twice—and don’t miss these shipping deadlines.
21 Secret Santa Gift Ideas Perfect for Family, Friends, Colleagues, and Beyond

21 Secret Santa Gift Ideas Perfect for Family, Friends, Colleagues, and Beyond

With this list of fun Secret Santa gifts at your fingertips, there’s no need to stress about the office grab bag.

More Christmas

Grab Your Ugly Christmas Sweater: Netflix Just Announced 17 New, Original Christmas Movies and Shows

Grab Your Ugly Christmas Sweater: Netflix Just Announced 17 New, Original Christmas Movies and Shows

Raise your hand if you’ve been waiting for this since last Christmas.
Celebrate the Season Photo Contest

Celebrate the Season Photo Contest

How Many Feet of Christmas Lights You Need for Every Tree Height

How Many Feet of Christmas Lights You Need for Every Tree Height

Mark Your Calendars: Hallmark's 2020 Christmas Movie Schedule Is Here

Mark Your Calendars: Hallmark's 2020 Christmas Movie Schedule Is Here

How to Put Lights on a Christmas Tree

How to Put Lights on a Christmas Tree

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here Are the Chances for the Whole U.S.

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here Are the Chances for the Whole U.S.

31 Great Christmas Stocking Holders for 2019

From holders to hangers to stands, we’ve got 31 great options for hanging your Christmas stockings this year.

All Christmas

9 Festive Holiday Stockings

9 Festive Holiday Stockings

43 Easy Christmas Breakfast Casseroles to Make Ahead or the Morning of

43 Easy Christmas Breakfast Casseroles to Make Ahead or the Morning of

Elf on the Shelf? Not in My House!

Elf on the Shelf? Not in My House!

26 Christmas Quotes to Put You in the Holiday Spirit

26 Christmas Quotes to Put You in the Holiday Spirit

5 Holiday Scents That Are Good for Your Brain

Why the Holidays Smell So Good (According to Science)

Creative Ways to Decorate With Pinecones This Season

Creative Ways to Decorate With Pinecones This Season

5 Vintage Holiday Décor Shops on Etsy

5 Vintage Holiday Décor Shops on Etsy

These Are the Most Popular Christmas Cookies in Every State

These Are the Most Popular Christmas Cookies in Every State

New Research Shows Mistletoe Might be Good for More Than Just for Kissing

New Research Shows Mistletoe Might be Good for More Than Just for Kissing

Traditional Christmas Dinner Recipes

Traditional Christmas Dinner Recipes

Take a Peek Inside Santa’s House

Take a Peek Inside Santa’s House

You Can Start Shopping Target’s Black Friday Deals This Saturday

You Can Start Shopping Target’s Black Friday Deals This Saturday

Vintage Christmas Decorations (With a Modern Twist)

Vintage Christmas Decorations (With a Modern Twist)

12 Easy and Elegant Christmas Decorating Ideas

15 Easy and Elegant Christmas Decoration Ideas

11 Easy Christmas Crafts for Kids

Easy Christmas Crafts for Kids

7 Easy Holiday Crafts to Make Your House More Festive

7 Easy Holiday Crafts to Make Your House More Festive

The New Amazon Feature You Need to Know About This Holiday Season

The New Amazon Feature You Need to Know About This Holiday Season

This Photo of the Royal Family in Ugly Christmas Sweaters Is Everything

This Photo of the Royal Family in Ugly Christmas Sweaters Is Everything

The Best Holiday Movies of All Time, According to Real Simple Editors

The Best Holiday Movies of All Time, According to Real Simple Editors

4 Tips for Your Holiday Letter

The Dos and Don’ts of Sending a Holiday Letter

How to Decorate a Christmas Tree

How to Decorate a Christmas Tree

How to Display Holiday Cards

How to Display Holiday Cards

How To: Make a Holiday Wreath

How To: Make a Holiday Wreath

3 Quick and Easy Centerpiece Ideas

3 Easy Holiday and Christmas Centerpieces

How to Make Holiday Gift Tags

How to Make Holiday Gift Tags

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com