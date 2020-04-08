How to Keep Family Traditions and Celebrations Alive During the Quarantine

The coronavirus outbreak has forced us all to change the way we celebrate and socialize. Due to shelter-in-place and physical distancing mandates, maybe you’re missing a milestone anniversary trip; your loved one is spending their birthday alone; graduation was postponed; or your typically loud and lively Easter brunch or Passover seder is looking bleak. Simply put, we—and the special occasions we live to commemorate—are all in uncharted territory until further notice.

That said, there’s still always a way to celebrate and keep special traditions alive, even if it looks a little different this year. It's time to adjust your expectations and get creative, because when life gives you lemons—well, you know what to do with them.

Of course, this particular lemon is big (like, life-altering big)—but that only makes it more important to find happiness and comfort in small things, like celebrating what you’d normally be celebrating right now. What are you supposed to do, not toast to your grandmother’s birthday? Not have an Easter egg hunt? Pretend your kids didn’t graduate this year? Nope—you're definitely celebrating.

Read on for alternative ways to keep family traditions and holiday festivities alive while social distancing this year. Happy (safe and distant) celebrating!