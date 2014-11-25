7 Thoughtful Thank You Cards
Paint Brush Thank You Card Set
Recipients will love this blush-colored envelope that opens up to pretty gold stripes and a simply sweet message inside.
To buy: $20 for 10, katespade.com.
Featured November 2014
Elephant Thank You Flat Note Cards
Add photos and text to both sides to express your appreciation after a baby shower or a little one’s first birthday.
To buy: $1.90 each, zazzle.com.
Gee, Thanks Darlin’
Send a follow up after your party with these chalkboard looking, customized options.
To buy: $2.60 each, minted.com.
Gingham Gratitude Card
The dude in your life will have no excuse for forgetting to send a thank you note with these masculine card options on hand.
To buy: $15 for 8, snowandgraham.com.
Thank You: Oh You Shouldn’t Have
This casual letterpress note will look like you personally handwrote the cover (minus the calligraphy classes).
To buy: $5 each, 9thletterpress.com.
Flamingo Thank You
Ruffle her feathers (in a good way) and thank her for all she does with a pretty pink note that’s sending compliments before she even gets to your message.
To buy: $4.50, thesocialtype.com.
Forest Thank You Create-A-Cards
Let your child turn his or her appreciation into a work of art with this set. It includes six sheets of animal-themed stickers they can attach to the scenic cards.
To buy: $10 for 10, galison.com.
