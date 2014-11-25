7 Thoughtful Thank You Cards

By Jessica Fecteau
Updated September 13, 2016
galison.com
Express your gratitude with a note that’s as eye-catching as it is considerate.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Paint Brush Thank You Card Set

katespade.com

Recipients will love this blush-colored envelope that opens up to pretty gold stripes and a simply sweet message inside.

To buy: $20 for 10, katespade.com.

Featured November 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Elephant Thank You Flat Note Cards

zazzle.com

Add photos and text to both sides to express your appreciation after a baby shower or a little one’s first birthday.

To buy: $1.90 each, zazzle.com.

3 of 7

Gee, Thanks Darlin’

minted.com

Send a follow up after your party with these chalkboard looking, customized options.

To buy: $2.60 each, minted.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Gingham Gratitude Card

snowandgraham.com

The dude in your life will have no excuse for forgetting to send a thank you note with these masculine card options on hand.

To buy: $15 for 8, snowandgraham.com.

5 of 7

Thank You: Oh You Shouldn’t Have

9thletterpress.com

This casual letterpress note will look like you personally handwrote the cover (minus the calligraphy classes).

To buy: $5 each, 9thletterpress.com.

6 of 7

Flamingo Thank You

thesocialtype.com

Ruffle her feathers (in a good way) and thank her for all she does with a pretty pink note that’s sending compliments before she even gets to your message.

To buy: $4.50, thesocialtype.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Forest Thank You Create-A-Cards

galison.com

Let your child turn his or her appreciation into a work of art with this set. It includes six sheets of animal-themed stickers they can attach to the scenic cards.

To buy: $10 for 10, galison.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jessica Fecteau