16 New Year’s Cards to Send to Friends and Family
Cheers Champagne Foil Card
Toast your friends with a bubbly, shimmering card in 2016. The inside is a blank slate (like the new year!), so you can fill in your own well wishes for a happy, healthy year ahead. It’s paired with a gold envelope, which will look extra-festive in a mailbox full of bills and catalogs.
To buy: $6, papersource.com.
Floating Pennies New Years Cards
If you missed the boat on mailing out holiday cards from the family—don’t worry. There are plenty of sweet options to send out in time for the New Year. Pick your favorite family photo for the front; the back is a metallic polka-dot pattern. You can choose from five shapes, but upgrading from a plain rectangle costs a bit extra.
To buy: $26 for 10, tinyprints.com.
Happy New Year Flapper Card
Throw it back as you look ahead with this fun 20s-themed greeting card. Decorated with the designer’s signature doodle, it might just inspire you to get a drastic haircut or spring for a feathered dress. It’s perfect for that friend who enjoys a fun night out.
To buy: $4, flapperdoodle.etsy.com.
Endless Possibility Ticket
Inspired by retro carnival tickets, this card guarantees the recipient entrance to a new year filled with infinite possibility. Make sure you read the fine print: You are granted a fresh start, but you only have 365 chances to get it right. That’s plenty of time!
To buy: $4.50, afavoritedesign.etsy.com.
Cheers Card
This simple, sophisticated card is made even more special by silver foil and a Dalmatian-dotted envelope. If you weren’t able to clink glasses with friends and family on December 31, you can send this card (also available in a boxed set) to let them know you’re thinking of them!
To buy: $6, sugarpaper.com.
Happy 2016 Card
What comes to mind when you think of New Year’s Eve? Four things: confetti, fireworks, champagne, and sparklers. Help friends ring in 2016 with this fun message. It has the festivity of fireworks without any of the fire safety hazards. A win-win!
To buy: $4.50, littlelow.com.
Shimmering New Year
The more glitter on New Year’s Eve, the better. This metallic gold foil card somehow emulates exactly what a New Year’s celebration should be: sparkly, elegant, and special. Friends and family will be pleasantly surprised to find this inside the envelope—especially with a note from you!
To buy: $4.50, riflepaperco.com.
Leading Lady Libations Greeting Card
For the pop culture fanatic, send along this cocktail guide that pairs up a classic drink with an infamous movie star. Carrie Bradshaw is obviously paired with the Cosmopolitan, and Daisy Buchanan seems a natural pairing for the Mint Julep—if only because the green light at the end of her dock matches the mint leaf.
To buy: $5, popchartlab.com.
Times Square New Year
It takes a strong, courageous soul to venture to the actual Times Square on New Year’s Eve—the crowds, noise, and cold are not for the faint of heart. Instead, this card conveys the fun, chaotic celebration, but can be enjoyed from the comfort of your friend or family member’s couch.
To buy: $4.50, eggpress.com.
New Year Countdown
If you want to send a batch of cards out to family and friends, but don’t have a photo (or can’t possibly choose just one), opt for this set of 2016 cards. All you need is a simple message (Happy New Year from our family to yours!), and the card will count down until readers reach your signature.
To buy: $10 for 26, paperculture.com.
Not Gonna Drink Any Less
Ready to set your 2016 resolutions? This card likely describes what many revelers are feeling on January 1—but rather than vowing to go cold turkey when it comes to wine and beer, maybe everyone can come up with something more realistic. Like… only have a glass of wine on days that end in “Y.”
To buy: $5, powerandlightpress.com.
Happy New Year Dog Card
Send this from yourself, or sign it from your pup (pawprints optional)—either way, this festive Fido will make any recipient smile. Cards are digitally printed but hand drawn, so you know this is a unique find that friends won’t have seen in any card aisle.
To buy: $4.50, rosieswonders.etsy.com.
New Year’s Resolution #1 Card
If your resolution is to keep in touch with family and friends, then start 2016 off strong with these sweet notes from Emily McDowell. Everyone will appreciate the promise of communication in the year to come—and may be inspired to follow in your footsteps!
To buy: $19 for 8, emilymcdowell.com.
NYC New Year Collage
City-dwellers can send this card to out-of-town friends to depict the urban festivities on December 31. Decorated with three-dimensional accents (in signature Papyrus style), the bright, colorful design (literally) leaps off the page. The inside reads: “Celebrate and have an amazing and happy new year!”
To buy: $8, papyrusonline.com.
Cheers in 7 Languages
This card doubles as a festive greeting and a mini lesson. From just the front, you can learn how to toast to 2016 in seven different languages—so you’re basically prepared for the next time you travel. The rainbow-colored foil backdrop is an extra-celebratory touch.
To buy: $6, papyrusonline.com.
Two Thousand & Sixteen
Artifact Uprising is known for simple, sleek designs, and photo gifts that anyone will treasure. The same goes for this card—with a simple design recipients will want to keep on the fridge long past January. You can add additional text for further customization, or leave the minimalistic design as-is.
To buy: $45 for 25, artifactuprising.com.