8 Tips for Taking Amazing Holiday Card Photos 

You may be tempted to break out the flannel and holiday prints, but the most beautiful holiday card pictures lean on neutrals to create a sense of timeless sophistication.

“I typically advise my clients to avoid heavy patterns. Also, too matchy-matchy is definitely a thing. I mean we have all seen those memes of an entire family dressed in tartan or denim. Don't let that be you,” says Ilene Squires, a portrait photographer based in Los Angeles. “Instead, simply try to stay in the same color family. If you want to wear earth tones, then deep greens, creams, and browns are the way to go. If you're more of a color lover, then I think white, black, and gray are ideal neutrals to be paired with colors that pop a bit more.”