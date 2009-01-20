Free Evite Party Invitations from Real Simple
Cheese Party
The simplest recipe for a fun party: wine + cheese + good friends.
Swap Party
Gather some friends―along with their excess stuff―for a thrifty get-together.
Baby Shower
Before your crowd of friends gets a little bigger, get them together for some baby talk.
Wedding Party
Perfect for any wedding celebration―a bridal shower, bridesmaid dinner, or gown-shopping brunch.
Cocktail Party
Hosting a mixer? Send out the word that it’s cocktail time.
Dinner Party
The menu for a great dinner party: a great mix of guests and easy, crowd-pleasing dishes.
Cookie Party
Host one of the sweetest holiday traditions: a cookie exchange.
Kid’s Birthday Party
Happy wishes for a little one’s birthday.
Birthday Party
Hats off to the birthday boy or girl.
Game Night
Who’s got game? Find out when you host game night.
Another Game Night Option
Break out the boards: It’s game night.
Thanksgiving Dinner
Invite your loved ones to share in the bounties of the holiday season.
Another Thanksgiving Option
When it’s your turn to host Thanksgiving, welcome your guests to your home with a warm invitation.
Holiday Gift-Wrapping Party
Who says wrapping presents has to be a late-night, alone-in-the-kitchen mission? Invite friends over and do your holiday paperwork together.
Gift Exchange Party
Gather your friends―or secret Santa group―for a cheery present swap.
Christmas Party
Festive gatherings are at the heart of the holidays, from tree-trimming parties to Christmas Day brunch.
Tree-Trimming Party
The best of both worlds: Fun for your friends―and holiday-decorating help for you.
New Year’s Party
Start the New Year right, surrounded by those you love.
