Free Evite Party Invitations from Real Simple

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Evite
An e-mail invitation is always acceptable―and there’s no beating the cost.
1 of 18

Cheese Party

Evite

The simplest recipe for a fun party: wine + cheese + good friends.

Personalize and send this evite.

Photo by David Prince. Online invitations available at evite.com.

2 of 18

Swap Party

Evite

Gather some friends―along with their excess stuff―for a thrifty get-together.

Personalize and send this evite.

Photo by Ellen Silverman. Online invitations available at evite.com.

3 of 18

Baby Shower

Evite

Before your crowd of friends gets a little bigger, get them together for some baby talk.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Annie Schlechter. Online invitations available at evite.com.

4 of 18

Wedding Party

Evite

Perfect for any wedding celebration―a bridal shower, bridesmaid dinner, or gown-shopping brunch.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Anita Calero. Online invitations available at evite.com.

5 of 18

Cocktail Party

Evite

Hosting a mixer? Send out the word that it's cocktail time.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Beatriz da Costa. Online invitations available at evite.com.

6 of 18

Dinner Party

Evite

The menu for a great dinner party: a great mix of guests and easy, crowd-pleasing dishes.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Michael Paul. Online invitations available at evite.com.

7 of 18

Cookie Party

Evite

Host one of the sweetest holiday traditions: a cookie exchange.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Lucas Allen. Online invitations available at evite.com.

8 of 18

Kid’s Birthday Party

Evite

Happy wishes for a little one's birthday.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Tara Donne. Online invitations available at evite.com.

9 of 18

Birthday Party

Evite

Hats off to the birthday boy or girl.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Joe Scafuro. Online invitations available at evite.com.

10 of 18

Game Night

Evite

Who's got game? Find out when you host game night.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Wendell Webber. Online invitations available at evite.com.

11 of 18

Another Game Night Option

Evite

Break out the boards: It's game night.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Don Freeman. Online invitations available at evite.com.

12 of 18

Thanksgiving Dinner

Evite

Invite your loved ones to share in the bounties of the holiday season.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Beatriz da Costa. Online invitations available at evite.com.

13 of 18

Another Thanksgiving Option

Evite

When it's your turn to host Thanksgiving, welcome your guests to your home with a warm invitation.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Marcus Nilsson. Online invitations available at evite.com.

14 of 18

Holiday Gift-Wrapping Party

Evite

Who says wrapping presents has to be a late-night, alone-in-the-kitchen mission? Invite friends over and do your holiday paperwork together.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Bob Hiemstra. Online invitations available at evite.com.

15 of 18

Gift Exchange Party

Evite

Gather your friends―or secret Santa group―for a cheery present swap.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Bob Hiemstra. Online invitations available at evite.com.

16 of 18

Christmas Party

Evite

Festive gatherings are at the heart of the holidays, from tree-trimming parties to Christmas Day brunch.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Lucas Allen. Online invitations available at evite.com.

17 of 18

Tree-Trimming Party

Evite

The best of both worlds: Fun for your friends―and holiday-decorating help for you.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Dana Gallagher. Online invitations available at evite.com.

18 of 18

New Year’s Party

Evite

Start the New Year right, surrounded by those you love.

Personalize and send this Evite.

Photo by Alison Gootee. Online invitations available at evite.com.

