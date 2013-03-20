8 Amusing April Fools’ Day Pranks and Ideas
Half (the Calories) Spoon
Stir up a little mischief for that friend who’s always asking for “just a little taste.” If she couldn’t possibly eat a whole bite, then give her half.
To buy: $6, perpetualkid.com.
Featured April 2013
Chalk To-Go Cup
Bleary-eyed parents need all the help they can get during the morning rush. This write-on mug will tell them which coffee is black (Mom) and which has cream and two teaspoons of sugar (Dad).
To buy: $16, urbanoutfitters.com.
Positivity Glass
It’s always half full! This glass will remind Debbie Downer (aka Aunt Martha whose neighbor ran over her begonias again) to try and always look on the bright side.
To buy: $14, fredflare.com.
Owl Talking Bag Clip
Someone’s looting your Pirate’s Booty? Let this owl give a hoot-y! The clip looks cute, but it sounds the alarm when certain family members come sniffing around your stash.
To buy: $6, kikkerland.com.
Lazy Housekeeper Mop Slippers
For the teenager/husband/roommate who thinks “cleaning” is making sure the toilet is flushed. Let him dust the floors while he shuffles to the kitchen for an afternoon snack.
To buy: $8, mcphee.com.
Wysi Wipe Biodegradable Towels
Everyone has the friend who is never without hand sanitizer, a stain removal pen, and an inexplicable amount of dental floss. Now she can carry tiny towels (just add water to expand) in her organized purse.
To buy: $2 for 12, containerstore.com.
What Happened? Bandages
Because “DANCE OFF” sounds so much better than, “I tripped over the cat and hit my head on the coffee table.” Clumsy people deserve to be cool, too.
To buy: $7, urbanoutfitters.com.
Fake a Text With a Celebrity
This app lets you fake the name at the top of your smartphone screen, so you can freak out your kids (Bieber!)—or your husband (Clooney!) by pretending to be texting with a celebrity.
To buy: $1, itunes.com.
