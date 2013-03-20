8 Amusing April Fools’ Day Pranks and Ideas

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
perpetualkid.com
Funny picks for that one day of the year when it’s okay to be a prankster.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Half (the Calories) Spoon

perpetualkid.com

Stir up a little mischief for that friend who’s always asking for “just a little taste.” If she couldn’t possibly eat a whole bite, then give her half.

To buy: $6, perpetualkid.com.

Featured April 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Chalk To-Go Cup

urbanoutfitters.com

Bleary-eyed parents need all the help they can get during the morning rush. This write-on mug will tell them which coffee is black (Mom) and which has cream and two teaspoons of sugar (Dad).

To buy: $16, urbanoutfitters.com.

3 of 8

Positivity Glass

fredflare.com

It’s always half full! This glass will remind Debbie Downer (aka Aunt Martha whose neighbor ran over her begonias again) to try and always look on the bright side.

To buy: $14, fredflare.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Owl Talking Bag Clip

kikkerland.com

Someone’s looting your Pirate’s Booty? Let this owl give a hoot-y! The clip looks cute, but it sounds the alarm when certain family members come sniffing around your stash.

To buy: $6, kikkerland.com.

5 of 8

Lazy Housekeeper Mop Slippers

mcphee.com

For the teenager/husband/roommate who thinks “cleaning” is making sure the toilet is flushed. Let him dust the floors while he shuffles to the kitchen for an afternoon snack.

To buy: $8, mcphee.com.

6 of 8

Wysi Wipe Biodegradable Towels

containerstore.com

Everyone has the friend who is never without hand sanitizer, a stain removal pen, and an inexplicable amount of dental floss. Now she can carry tiny towels (just add water to expand) in her organized purse.

To buy: $2 for 12, containerstore.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

What Happened? Bandages

urbanoutfitters.com

Because “DANCE OFF” sounds so much better than, “I tripped over the cat and hit my head on the coffee table.” Clumsy people deserve to be cool, too.

To buy: $7, urbanoutfitters.com.

8 of 8

Fake a Text With a Celebrity

iTunes.com

This app lets you fake the name at the top of your smartphone screen, so you can freak out your kids (Bieber!)—or your husband (Clooney!) by pretending to be texting with a celebrity.

To buy: $1, itunes.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple