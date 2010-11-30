8 Holiday Thank-You Notes
Scallop Thank You
A scalloped edge, crisp letterpress type, and a vivid red envelope make this flat card festive, yet classic enough to send year-round.
To buy: $20 for 6, sugarpaper.com.
Featured December 2013
Neon Orange Thank You for Everything Card
Vibrant script printed on recycled paper makes for a unique and eye-catching sentiment that will get your message across loud and clear.
To buy: $5 each, banquetworkshop.com.
Washed Watercolor Card Set
Hand-painted watercolor notes that create a beautiful landscape for acknowledging the gifts of the season.
To buy: $36 for 12, leifshop.com.
!Muchas Gracias! Card
Thankful thoughts (in any language) are made even livelier when displayed on such a fashionable floral canvas.
To buy: $8 for 18, riflepaperco.com.
Pop-Up Typewriter Note Cards
Let your appreciation pop (literally) with a set of retro-inspired typewriter notes that rise off the page.
To buy: $19, momastore.org.
Thank You Laurel Badge
You’re never too old for a badge of honor, so this shield-like token of gratitude on letterpress paper will make recipients feel extra-special.
To buy: $18.50 for 6, hammerpress.net.
Yoke – Thanks Card
Bright, sunny, and to the point: This graphic hand screen printed note sends a burst of cheer that cannot be overlooked.
To buy: $4.50, artsymodern.com.
Multi-Lingual Thank You Note
Saying it once just isn’t enough? We didn’t think so. Show your thanks in six different languages.
To buy: $15 for 10, crane.com.
