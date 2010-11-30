8 Holiday Thank-You Notes

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated September 13, 2016
sugarpaper.com
Express your gratitude for the gifts you received this season with a handwritten note. Sign, seal, and deliver one of these charming cards.
Scallop Thank You

sugarpaper.com

A scalloped edge, crisp letterpress type, and a vivid red envelope make this flat card festive, yet classic enough to send year-round.

To buy: $20 for 6, sugarpaper.com.

Featured December 2013

Neon Orange Thank You for Everything Card

banquetworkshop.com

Vibrant script printed on recycled paper makes for a unique and eye-catching sentiment that will get your message across loud and clear.

To buy: $5 each, banquetworkshop.com.

Washed Watercolor Card Set

leifshop.com

Hand-painted watercolor notes that create a beautiful landscape for acknowledging the gifts of the season.

To buy: $36 for 12, leifshop.com.

!Muchas Gracias! Card

riflepaperco.com

Thankful thoughts (in any language) are made even livelier when displayed on such a fashionable floral canvas.

To buy: $8 for 18, riflepaperco.com.

Pop-Up Typewriter Note Cards

momastore.org

Let your appreciation pop (literally) with a set of retro-inspired typewriter notes that rise off the page.

To buy: $19, momastore.org.

Thank You Laurel Badge

hammerpress.net

You’re never too old for a badge of honor, so this shield-like token of gratitude on letterpress paper will make recipients feel extra-special.

To buy: $18.50 for 6, hammerpress.net.

Yoke – Thanks Card

artsymodern.com

Bright, sunny, and to the point: This graphic hand screen printed note sends a burst of cheer that cannot be overlooked.

To buy: $4.50, artsymodern.com.

Multi-Lingual Thank You Note

crane.com

Saying it once just isn’t enough? We didn’t think so. Show your thanks in six different languages.

To buy: $15 for 10, crane.com.

