27 Patriotic Fourth of July Quotes to Celebrate Independence Day
On the Fourth of July, when Americans are particularly proud to be American, it helps to distill that patriotic pride into something succinct and inspiring (beyond a top-notch 4th of July menu). Instead of making you try to put all that pride, nostalgia, gratitude, and love into your own words, we went ahead and curated our favorite famous quotes about America. These 4th of July quotes are about everything from the Statue of Liberty and the American flag to the very concept of freedom.
To help celebrate Independence Day and U.S. patriotism this year, and every year (or why not every day?), get inspired by these iconic Fourth of July quotes from famous politicians, poets, philosophers, celebrities, and more.
Fourth of July quotes and sayings
There’s a lot to celebrate on the 4th of July, and plenty of traditions for doing so: Fourth of July celebrations can include fireworks, indulging in time-honored BBQ side dishes, parades, and more. It can also involve sharing meaningful 4th of July quotes, either as messages wishing well to friends and family, social media captions, or decorations for the holiday. If you’re searching for great 4th of July quotes and sayings to spread around, start with these from thought-leaders, great minds, and patriots.
“How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!”
– Maya Angelou, American poet and activist
“The Fourth of July should be celebrated with big hearts.”
– Camila Alves, Brazilian-American model and designer
“It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.”
– John Adams, Second President of the United States
“The United States is the only country with a known birthday…. There is no ‘Republican,’ no ‘Democrat,’ on the Fourth of July—all are Americans.”
– James G. Blaine, oration on Independence Day
Quotes about America
Great quotes and sayings on the 4th of July are great words about America—and there are plenty of those. If you’re looking for patriotic inspiration for your Independence Day caption, texts, or posts, try these smart words.
“You cannot conquer America.”
– William Pitt, speech, House of Lords, November 18, 1777
“America is a tune. It must be sung together.”
– Gerald Stanley Lee, Crowds, 1913
“America means opportunity, freedom, power.”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson, Public and Private Education, 1864
“America…it is the only place where miracles not only happen, but where they happen all the time.”
– Thomas Wolfe, Of Time and the River, 1935
“Laughter is America’s most important export.”
– Walt Disney
“Let every man do his duty, and be true to his country.”
– Anonymous, rallying cry, Boston Tea Party, December 16, 1773
“I believe in America because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true.”
– Wendell Willkie, 1940 Republican nominee for President
“The essence of America—that which really unites us—is not ethnicity, or nationality, or religion. It is an idea—and what an idea it is: that you can come from humble circumstances and do great things. That it doesn’t matter where you came from, but where you are going.”
– Condoleezza Rice, Republican National Convention, 2012
Quotes from U.S. presidents
As the executive leaders of the country, past U.S. presidents can represent the greatest the country has to offer. Try sharing some of their words of wisdom this Fourth of July.
“Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.”
– John F. Kennedy, inaugural address, January 20, 1961
“Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
– Abraham Lincoln, Gettysburg Address, November 19, 1863
“America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.”
– Harry S. Truman, Public Papers, January 8, 1947
“We’re blessed with the opportunity to stand for something—for liberty and freedom and fairness. And these are things worth fighting for, worth devoting our lives to.”
– Ronald Reagan, 40th President of the United States
Patriotic quotes about freedom
Being patriotic is, in part, about supporting freedom here and abroad and protecting our fellow citizens. Liberty and justice for all, right? Read these patriotic quotes from U.S. heroes for a little caption inspiration this 4th of July.
“Give me liberty or give me death!”
– Patrick Henry, speech, Virginia Convention, March 23, 1775
“In every human breast, God has implanted a principle, which we call love of freedom; it is impatient of oppression and pants for deliverance.”
– Phillis Wheatley, in The Boston Post-Boy, 1774
“America, to me, is freedom.”
– Willie Nelson, from an interview with Time, 2010
“Where liberty dwells, there is my country.”
– Benjamin Franklin, attributed, 1789
“Independence now and forever!”
– Daniel Webster, eulogy, August 2, 1826
“We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.”
– William Faulkner, “On Fear: The South in Labor” from Harper’s magazine, 1956
“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”
– Elmer Davis, news reporter, author, the Director of the U.S. Office of War Information during World War II
Quotes about the American flag and Statue of Liberty
They’re not specifically related to July 4th, but as symbols of the United States, the American flag and Statue of Liberty reflect the same sentiments as Independence Day. Celebrate the Fourth of July with these quotes and sayings about our national symbols and the patriotism they inspire.
“One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one nation forevermore!”
– Oliver Wendell Holmes, Voyage of the Good Ship Union, 1919
“As I looked up at the Statue of Liberty, I thought at that time, ‘What a wonderful country.’”
– Elaine Chao, U.S. Secretary of Transportation
“The American flag is the most recognized symbol of freedom and democracy in the world.”
– Virginia Foxx, U.S. Congresswoman
“The American flag, Old Glory, standing tall and flying free over American soil for 228 years is the symbol of our beloved country. It is recognized from near and afar, and many lives have been lost defending it.”
– Jeff Miller, former U.S. representative