27 Patriotic Fourth of July Quotes to Celebrate Independence Day

On the Fourth of July, when Americans are particularly proud to be American, it helps to distill that patriotic pride into something succinct and inspiring (beyond a top-notch 4th of July menu). Instead of making you try to put all that pride, nostalgia, gratitude, and love into your own words, we went ahead and curated our favorite famous quotes about America. These 4th of July quotes are about everything from the Statue of Liberty and the American flag to the very concept of freedom.

To help celebrate Independence Day and U.S. patriotism this year, and every year (or why not every day?), get inspired by these iconic Fourth of July quotes from famous politicians, poets, philosophers, celebrities, and more.

