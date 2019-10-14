Affordable Halloween Party Decorations That Won't Scare Your Wallet
Here are seven spooky accessories for entertaining kids or adults—all under $20.
Halloween parties are the best: They can range anywhere from silly to downright scary, and just about anything goes when it comes to themes. Skulls, spiders, or plain old pumpkins are all fair game, and a few big-impact party decorations will cement the scheme. Fortunately, there are lots of Halloween party decorations that are easy on your wallet. For kids’ Halloween parties, a classic orange and black color scheme and un-scary critters will set a fun and friendly tone. For a grown-up Halloween cocktail party or dinner party, take it up a notch with a nod to the macabre and sophisticated party decor in silver and black. Either way, a handful of big-impact Halloween party decorations can transform your home or apartment into the most rockin’ haunted house anyone’s ever seen. Here are our picks, all affordably priced under $20.
1
Glitter Skull Candles
Each a little under three inches tall, these black metallic skull candles can class up a dinner party in no time. Cluster them together or spread them out strategically—say, in votive holders on a bookshelf or in the bathroom—for a hint of Halloween throughout your home.
To buy: Metallic Black Skull Tealight Candles, $17 for set of three, crateandbarrel.com.
2
Balloon Arch Kit
You’ve seen it on social media—time to make it yours. This kit includes 80 balloons in an orange and black color scheme, along with all the tools you need to assemble them all together. Plus, it comes with decorative spider web to drape along your balloon masterpiece. Note: You will have to blow these babies up yourself, so enlist a friend and start well before the party.
To buy: Halloween Balloon Garland Arch Kit, $15, amazon.com.
3
Grinning Pumpkin String Lights
Just on the tasteful side of spooky, this 10-foot-long string of white mini pumpkins with stitched-up smiles works with any Halloween decorating scheme. Weave them through the centerpiece on your table, hang them above an entryway, or wrap them around a mirror for an eerie little twinkle.
To buy: Stitched Pumpkin LED Glimmer String, $20, pier1.com.
4
Giant Paper Spider
This large, lightweight spider wall decoration offers big bang for your buck. Open up the honeycomb body and it will cover a 12-by-10-inch area—hang a few to transform a blank wall into the perfect selfie backdrop.
To buy: Honeycomb Spider Halloween Party Decor, $3, target.com.
5
Macabre Paper Chandelier
At 17 inches tall, this lightweight, petite cardboard chandelier can hang from a ceiling or lighting fixture to add a hint of drama in an entryway or above a table. Curly filigree and dangling skulls complete the classy-yet-macabre effect.
To buy: Spooky Floral Chandelier Halloween Party Decoration, $10, orientaltrading.com.