Decorate for Halloween With These Best Garlands Under $20
5 not-so-spooky Halloween garlands you can buy online—and on a budget.
A Halloween garland is one of the most versatile decorating accessories out there. You can hang a long string of baubles above a doorway, from a mantel, or on a blank wall for an instant update. Plus, Halloween garlands look good solo as a minimalist photo booth backdrop, or they can be endlessly layered if you’re an extra kind of Halloween celebrator. We’ve gathered the best Halloween garlands you can buy online in all kinds of different styles—all under $20!—to incorporate into your Halloween decor this year. The only scary part? Attempting to pick a favorite from among these festive options.
RELATED: 14 Genius Halloween Decorations Made From Stuff You (Probably) Already Own
1
Colorful Felt Garland
A hint of gray makes the classic orange-and-black Halloween color combo just a bit more sophisticated. The garland, made of felt balls with either black or white twine, can be made as short as four feet long or up to 20 feet long, if you have a larger space to decorate.
To buy: Felt Ball Garland, from $12 for four-foot-long garland, GracieAndMarie.etsy.com.
2
Classic Felt Ribbon Garland
An alternative to tinsel, which gets beat up when you reuse it, this six-foot-long garland made of orange, black, and white strips of felt will last for ages. The saturated color and wooly material gives it a homespun feel (but, thank the ghouls, you didn’t have to craft it yourself).
To buy: Ashland Halloween Colors Garland, $7 (originally $18), michaels.com.
3
Happy Halloween Garland
What's the 10-second trick to add festive flair to any room? Simply hang up this paper Halloween garland. With loops already attached on either end, all you'll need are two hooks or even push pins to secure it in place. Bonus points for adding matching black and purple balloons to the display.
To buy: Happy Halloween Paper Banner, $5, target.com.
4
Simply Halloween Paper Garlands
If you need a photo booth backdrop for your big All Hallows' Eve bash, but you don't want to spend hours cutting out your own garland, simply order this set. It comes with five strands in various Halloween-themed shapes, will arrive at your doorstop in one day thanks to Amazon Prime—and you won't have to pick up a pair of scissors.
To buy: Halloween Bunting, $11 for 5 strands, amazon.com.
5
Skulls Halloween Garland
The skulls are menacing, but that iridescent gleam—combined with fun tassels—screams "party". This nine-foot-long garland is made of paper, and at just $8, it’s a budget pick that still looks festive.
To buy: Basic Boo Skeleton Skull Garland Halloween Decoration, $8, orientaltrading.com.