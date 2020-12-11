My Family Is Super Picky, But They All Love This $25 Amazon Gift

As a shopping editor, part of my job is to scour retailers for the best products. After poring over thousands of items, I’ve finally found an affordable gift that will delight every person on your shopping list. In fact, everyone in my family loves it—and they’re one hard-to-shop-for, opinionated bunch.
Every holiday season, I buy a few of Yeti’s insulated Rambler mugs to pass out as Christmas presents and year after year, they continue to be a hit with recipients. Whether I’m in need of a last-minute gift (hello, Prime shipping!), something for a secret Santa exchange, or a sure-to-please present for someone I want to impress, the $25 gift is my go-to.
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
The insulated stainless steel mug, which has racked up over 26,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, is designed to keep beverages at their ideal temperature for hours. It’s also incredibly durable, making it great for camping or in-car use. What’s more, it’s dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to clean. The generous 14-ounce cup is any coffee- or tea-drinkers dream come true, though owners also love them for all kinds of drinks, including wine, and hot foods like oatmeal.
After receiving one from a friend, I was astonished by how long my cups of coffee and tea stayed piping hot and knew my family would appreciate this handy find. Now the whole group has one in a color that best suits their style, and despite receiving them years ago, they still rave about them every time we get together to exchange holiday gifts.
The top-rated mug is also loved by Amazon reviewers and happens to be the retailer’s best-selling travel mug in addition to being Amazon’s second best-selling kitchen item overall, beating out thousands of other items. Reviewers have called it “the best coffee cup ever” and a “fantastic gift.”
Yeti’s Amazon store is packed with other drinkware options and gift ideas, all of which are the real deal (no counterfeits here). And there are even more inexpensive finds featured in Amazon’s Gift hub, which my family loves just as much as the Yeti Rambler, like Royal Craft Wood's versatile cheeseboard and the $10 Echo Flex smart speaker.
Despite already purchasing nearly a dozen of the mugs through Amazon, I’m planning to get a few more Yeti goodies. Thanks to the pandemic and my new work-from-home lifestyle, my caffeine consumption has increased, so I’m planning to treat myself to one of the larger Ramblers. Unless Santa (or my family) gifts it to me first!
