People Always Ask Me Where I Get This Custom Wrapping Paper—and I’m Finally Revealing My Secret

When you can personalize your wrapping paper, it brings even more joy to the person opening it. After all, you don’t want to wrap up that perfect gift for your special someone in a lackluster way—the outside should be just as special as what’s inside. And that’s where services like Zazzle (my family’s secret weapon) come in to help you create your own custom wrapping paper.

We started using Zazzle for my niece’s birthdays—she’s four and she loves seeing her photo on the presents so she knows they’re all hers—and it’s added an extra special touch to each gift. I can’t tell you how many people have asked where they can get their own photo wrapping paper like it, which is why I couldn’t keep this a secret any longer.

There are endless ways to customize the wrapping paper and gift bags, including adding photos and custom text or changing colorways. But Zazzle also has hundreds of holiday templates to choose from, which means you can insert your own photos into pre-set holiday designs or start with a completely blank template. There are even kid-specific designs including a Santa's workshop print and an all-pink Christmas paper, plus a family-friendly design that allows you to upload photos for six different people.

When you finally decide on the template you want to use, don’t forget to click on the “details” section when personalizing it to make sure you’re getting the most out of each template—some allow up to eight different photos! The price will also vary depending on the type of paper you select (most offer matte, glossy, or linen paper).

To create your own personalized wrapping paper on Zazzle, each custom roll starts around $15, and the price changes depending on your design. But Zazzle has a special promo code for Real Simple readers now until December 31, which includes 30 percent off all wrapping paper or 15 percent off sitewide when you use the code REALSIMPLE19 at checkout. So it’s safe to say, Zazzle is on our nice list year.

