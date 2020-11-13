This Genius $17 Gift Wrapping Hack Will Save You So Much Time This Holiday Season

And the tool can cut more than just wrapping paper. Some shoppers said they used it to cut ribbons, and the brand says it can also be used to slice rolled vinyl for crafting projects. Plus, when they aren’t wrapping gifts, many customers say they kept The Little Elf attached to their wrapping paper rolls to prevent them from unraveling and creating a mess. At just $17 for a two-pack, The Little Elf gift cutter is an affordable way to save time and frustration when wrapping gifts this holiday season. Shop it for yourself at Amazon.