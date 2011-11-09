12 Festive Holiday Wrapping Paper Ideas
Merry and Bright
Turn an everyday paper into a festive affair. Choose a ribbon in a holiday hue (hello, crimson) and, add a second strand to make it twice as nice.
To buy: Bold and bright, eggpress.com.
Naughty or Nice?
Sweet—with a hint of sass. Top this gift with a letter (we used a fridge magnet) to add a personal touch.
To buy: Gingerbread men, paper-source.com.
Neon Trees
Try a modern and electrifying color palette (magenta and lime) for making a wow-worthy impression. Finish it off with an old-school curly ribbon in hot pink.
To buy: Xmas tree wrap, smockpaper.com.
Buttoned Up
It’s the season for spreading joy and good tidings. This wrap makes it very clear. Layer with a grosgrain ribbon and seal with a button.
To buy: Holiday typography, paper-source.com.
Holiday Cheer
A subtle print in a pale shade of cerulean blue gets an extra pop from tinsel twine and a few whimsical pom poms.
To buy: Holiday garland, elumdesigns.com.
Yarn pom pom, etsy.com.
Tinsel cording, etsy.com.
Into the Woods
Birchwood wrap all bundled up in a celadon green satin bow. Master the personal touch with a simple tag topped with a monogram sticker.
To buy: Birch, elumdesigns.com.
R tag in fog, paperpresentation.com.
Alphabet stickers, michaels.com for stores.
Star Treatment
Going green is far from boring. Proof is in this metallic star-covered paper. Add extra dazzle by attaching a favorite ornament, rich velvet ribbon, and tinsel.
To buy: Silver starts, nashvillewraps.com.
Dashing Deer
Prancing across this Kelly green paper are a few members of Santa's team. Add a grosgrain ribbon in a deeper shade of green, and attach a few jingle bells with twine.
To buy: Merry wrap, smockpaper.com.
Jingle bells, michaels.com for stores.
Divine twine, whiskergraphics.com.
Simply Reversible
When you have the option of working both sides, you can take your gift's presentation to new creative heights. Work the reverse side as a bellyband to wrap around the gift and top it off with a coordinating ribbon.
To buy: Igloo wrap, smockpaper.com.
Spreading the Love
When it comes to this bright and cheery wrap, public displays of affection are absolutely encouraged. Finish off with a coordinating ribbon.
To buy: Gift wrap, eggpress.com.
On the Dot
As if the classic polka dots needed any help: Enter red grosgrain ribbon layered with black velvet ric rac trim.
To buy: Red polka dot, containerstore.com for stores.
Velvet ric rac, etsy.com.
Wild Things
Uh-oh: There are elephants, alligators, and squirrels running across your paper. For a playful twist, accent with a leftover party prop.
To buy: Holiday animals, paper-source.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month