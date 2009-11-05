Holiday Present Toppers

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
David Weiss
This season, think outside the bow and try these creative gift embellishments instead.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Flowers

David Weiss

Attach a fresh-cut bloom―peonies, Gerbera daisies, and dahlias work well―with a coordinating satin ribbon. (Just make sure not to smoosh the delicate stems en route.)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Holiday Cards

Wendell T. Webber
  1. Cut the front covers into four strips.
  2. Fold the strips into squares and use as one-of-a-kind nametags.

3 of 7

Yarn

Real Simple

To create a pom-pom present topper:

  1. Wind yarn around your second and third fingers about fifty times.
  2. Slide it off and use another piece of yarn to tie it tightly in the middle, creating a bow-like shape.
  3. With sharp scissors, cut through the loops.
  4. Fluff the ends.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Wreaths

Miki Duisterhof
  1. Snip off a few boughs from a wreath like this one from a garden supply or home improvement store.
  2. Thread jewelry wire through the thickest part of the stems and secure the wire to a ribbon on the gift. Try the same method with a sprig of holly.

5 of 7

Pinecones

Gadge
  1. Gather pinecones from the yard and remove all dirt and debris.
  2. Mix a solution of half Elmer’s white glue and half water in a bowl.
  3. Using a paintbrush or your fingers, apply glue to the pinecones.
  4. Roll them on a plate or toss them in a plastic baggie filled with glitter.
  5. Once dry, attach to the gift with yarn, ribbon, or jewelry wire. (Note: The same procedure also works with large maple leaves.)

6 of 7

Tape

Gadge
  1. Roll out about 20 inches of standard packaging tape, sticky side up, on a table surface.
  2. Weigh down the ends with rocks or something heavy.
  3. Place dried, flattened flowers; holiday-colored confetti; loops of yarn or any decoration of your choice onto the adhesive.
  4. Apply the tape all the way around a wrapped package, as if it were a ribbon.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Snowflakes

Real Simple
  1. Starting with the paper of your choice―wrapping paper, magazine tear-outs, metallic tissue paper―make 3 to 4 different-sized snowflakes. (Miss that day in school? Fold the paper multiple times and use scissors to cut your own patterns on the folded seam.)
  2. Unfold the snowflakes.
  3. Using a glue stick, affix them to the surface of a wrapped package in a contrasting color.
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple