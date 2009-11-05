Holiday Present Toppers
David Weiss
This season, think outside the bow and try these creative gift embellishments instead.
Flowers
David Weiss
Attach a fresh-cut bloom―peonies, Gerbera daisies, and dahlias work well―with a coordinating satin ribbon. (Just make sure not to smoosh the delicate stems en route.)
Holiday Cards
Wendell T. Webber
- Cut the front covers into four strips.
- Fold the strips into squares and use as one-of-a-kind nametags.
Yarn
Real Simple
To create a pom-pom present topper:
- Wind yarn around your second and third fingers about fifty times.
- Slide it off and use another piece of yarn to tie it tightly in the middle, creating a bow-like shape.
- With sharp scissors, cut through the loops.
- Fluff the ends.
Wreaths
Miki Duisterhof
- Snip off a few boughs from a wreath like this one from a garden supply or home improvement store.
- Thread jewelry wire through the thickest part of the stems and secure the wire to a ribbon on the gift. Try the same method with a sprig of holly.
Pinecones
Gadge
- Gather pinecones from the yard and remove all dirt and debris.
- Mix a solution of half Elmer’s white glue and half water in a bowl.
- Using a paintbrush or your fingers, apply glue to the pinecones.
- Roll them on a plate or toss them in a plastic baggie filled with glitter.
- Once dry, attach to the gift with yarn, ribbon, or jewelry wire. (Note: The same procedure also works with large maple leaves.)
Tape
Gadge
- Roll out about 20 inches of standard packaging tape, sticky side up, on a table surface.
- Weigh down the ends with rocks or something heavy.
- Place dried, flattened flowers; holiday-colored confetti; loops of yarn or any decoration of your choice onto the adhesive.
- Apply the tape all the way around a wrapped package, as if it were a ribbon.
Snowflakes
Real Simple
- Starting with the paper of your choice―wrapping paper, magazine tear-outs, metallic tissue paper―make 3 to 4 different-sized snowflakes. (Miss that day in school? Fold the paper multiple times and use scissors to cut your own patterns on the folded seam.)
- Unfold the snowflakes.
- Using a glue stick, affix them to the surface of a wrapped package in a contrasting color.