The Coolest Gift Wrap Supplies for the Holidays

With the holiday season upon us, there’s no better time than now to stock up on the best gift wrap supplies. Brand new wrapping paper and fresh rolls of tape are always a must once December rolls around, but the latest gifting essentials go well beyond basic paper and bows. From colorful finds like spools of twine to more innovative purchases like straight-edge paper cutters and recyclable packing material, these nine gift wrap supplies make elf duty so much more manageable. Instantly elevate any gift you give this holiday season by shopping our favorites.

Stone Wrapping Paper

Courtesy of manufacturer

This recyclable paper is made from stone rather than trees, making it water-resistant and reusable.

To buy: $10 per roll; papersource.com.

Jute Twine Pack

Courtesy of manufacturer

With two dozen rolls of colored twine in this set, you’ll have plenty left for gifts throughout the year.

To buy: $38; shopterrain.com.

Little Letters of Good Cheer, by Lea Redmond

Brian Henn

This booklet includes 75 tiny note cards that can be folded up and used as tags.

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

WrapMaster Wrapping Paper Cutter

Courtesy of manufacturer

No need for scissors—just measure your paper and pull it along the edge of this tool for a clean, straight cut.

To buy: $16; containerstore.com.

Sugar Paper for Target Red Scallop Gift Tissue

Courtesy of manufacturer

The scalloped borders of this festive tissue paper will elevate any gift bag.

To buy: $4 for 25; target.com.

Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll

Courtesy of manufacturer

Cut this patterned, padded material to fit even the most oddly shaped gift. Seal it without tape. Bonus: This shipping material is recyclable—just remove all labels first.

To buy: $9 for 10 ft.; amazon.com.

Hand-Dyed Tenugui

Courtesy of manufacturer

Wrap a present in a hand-dyed Japanese scarf to deliver a gift within a gift.

To buy: $32 each; bestmadeco.com.

Holiday Paper Tape

Courtesy of manufacturer

Layer on extra cheer with this set of seasonal decorative tape rolls.

To buy: $13 for 3; riflepaperco.com.

Brother P-touch Embellish

Brian Henn

Print recipients’ names or a greeting on ribbon with this next-level label maker.

To buy: $60; amazon.com.

