Gift-Wrapping Strategies

Some hard-to-wrap items are best tied with a simple bow. Remember that for a child, the difference between a wrapped present and an unwrapped one is mere seconds. If it is imperative to disguise a gift or to keep a child guessing, hide the real item and leave a decoy present containing a note or a riddle under the tree, suggests Ellen Timberlake, a gift-wrapping consultant for Scotch tape. Then, when the decoy is opened, the real surprise can begin—a treasure hunt leading to the large, unwieldy goodie.



Another strategy from Timberlake: Disguise a present’s weight by adding a phone book or another heavy item to the box to keep the recipient guessing until the last moment.