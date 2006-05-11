Easy, Unexpected Gift Wrap

By Alexa Yablonsky
Updated December 07, 2010
Anita Calero
Start with glossy white paper and add surprising trimmings for presents that pop.
Gifts From the Sea

White wrapping paper is the perfect foundation; it can be used year-round for gifts for any age or gender. Incorporating found natural objects, such as a piece of coral or a sand dollar, lends a memorable, inexpensive accent. Use ribbon to fasten the items to the package.

Need a gift wrap refresher course? Watch this video to brush up on how to wrap a present.

A Box in Bloom

A fresh-cut peony attached with double-sided tape and coordinating satin ribbon adds a feminine and fragrant touch. Other flowers, such as dahlias or gerbera daisies, can also do the trick.

The Punched-Up Present

For a knockout presentation, grab some bright paper ribbon and borrow Junior's hole punch. Adhere the ribbon with double-sided tape and save the paper punch-outs, which make great confetti for the gift card.

A Layered Effect

A simple paper overlay adds a band of color, while a tonal ribbon (one that coordinates but doesn't match) ties it all together.

By Alexa Yablonsky