Easy, Unexpected Gift Wrap
Gifts From the Sea
White wrapping paper is the perfect foundation; it can be used year-round for gifts for any age or gender. Incorporating found natural objects, such as a piece of coral or a sand dollar, lends a memorable, inexpensive accent. Use ribbon to fasten the items to the package.
Need a gift wrap refresher course? Watch this video to brush up on how to wrap a present.
A Box in Bloom
A fresh-cut peony attached with double-sided tape and coordinating satin ribbon adds a feminine and fragrant touch. Other flowers, such as dahlias or gerbera daisies, can also do the trick.
The Punched-Up Present
For a knockout presentation, grab some bright paper ribbon and borrow Junior's hole punch. Adhere the ribbon with double-sided tape and save the paper punch-outs, which make great confetti for the gift card.
A Layered Effect
A simple paper overlay adds a band of color, while a tonal ribbon (one that coordinates but doesn't match) ties it all together.