The Best Holiday and Christmas Wrapping Paper

By Chelsea Renaud
Updated November 07, 2017
Jens Mortensen
These pretty, witty papers and complementary frills are a cut above the seasonal standbys. Get on a roll (or off one, with anti-wrap options) and make a magical holiday present-ation.Need help with the basics? Watch this video for a refresher on how to wrap a present.
Start Slideshow

1 of 24

Nutcracker

Jens Mortensen

Red and green get a holly, jolly boost in these graphic prints. Add narrow contrasting ribbon for understated sweetness, a bow-free “belly band” for a modern feel, or generous loops of gold or silver for old-school excitement.

To buy: , $6.50 for two sheets (20 by 30 inches), snowandgraham.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Mrs. Grinch and Her Quilt

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$12.50 for three sheets (19¼ by 27 inches), mrboddington.com.

3 of 24

Midori Gold Poinsettia

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

Midori Gold Poinsettia handmade wrap, $5 a sheet (21 by 29 inches), luxepaperie.com.

Advertisement

4 of 24

Cable Knit

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$9 a roll (120 by 30 inches), mara-mi.com.

5 of 24

Trees

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$6.50 for two sheets (20 by 30 inches), snowandgraham.com.

6 of 24

Wooster & Prince Holiday Lattice

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$5 for two sheets (20 by 30 inches), parksidepapers.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Holiday Gift Wrap

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$2.50 a roll (40 by 27 inches), walmart.com for store locations.

8 of 24

Two-Sided Trees

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$9 for two sheets (24 by 36 inches), smockpaper.com.

9 of 24

Fair Isle Reindeer

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$3 a sheet (20 by 28 inches), katespaperie.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Winter Foliage

Jens Mortensen

Add-ons, like jingle bells, pom-poms, and bright ribbon, can amp up these quiet, sophisticated papers. Or feel free to forgo the froufrou—these also look smart and elegant unadorned. (Bonus: Most will serve you year-round.)

To buy: $4 a sheet (18 by 24 inches), 9thletterpress.com.

11 of 24

Ikat in Black and Cream

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$25 for five sheets (21 by 29 inches), midoriribbon.com.

12 of 24

Eastham

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$7 for two sheets (24 by 36 inches), smockpaper.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Geometric Foil

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$10 for two sheets (20 by 27½ inches), paperpresentation.com.

14 of 24

Slate Chevron

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$8 for two sheets (27 by 39 inches), paper-source.com.

15 of 24

Victorian Christmas

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$5 for three sheets (27½ by 39 inches), worldmarket.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Honey Gold Italian Marble

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$9 a sheet (27½ by 39 inches), luxepaperie.com.

17 of 24

Frost

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$9 a roll (120 by 30 inches), mara-mi.com.

18 of 24

Yuzen Silver and Gold Squares

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$18 a sheet (26 by 39 inches), katespaperie.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

Snow Bird

Jens Mortensen

Charming creatures, plus one nostalgic plaid, bring playfulness to your packages. Have fun with the trimmings by tripling up on ribbons and experimenting with off-kilter placement.

To buy: $5 a roll (72 by 30 inches), worldmarket.com.

20 of 24

Fancy Antlers

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$5 for two sheets (19 by 26¾ inches), parksidepapers.com.

Tab-a-let, $! each, prestopaperandhome.com.

21 of 24

Forest Friends

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$9 a roll (120 by 30 inches), mara-mi.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Infinity Trees With Animals

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$7 for two sheets (19½ by 27 inches), smudgeink.com.

23 of 24

Festive Forest

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$5 for two sheets (19 by 26¾ inches), parksidepapers.com.

24 of 24

Holiday Plaid

Jens Mortensen

To buy:

$8.50 for three sheets (19½ by 27 inches), riflepaperco.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Chelsea Renaud