The Best Holiday and Christmas Wrapping Paper
Nutcracker
Red and green get a holly, jolly boost in these graphic prints. Add narrow contrasting ribbon for understated sweetness, a bow-free “belly band” for a modern feel, or generous loops of gold or silver for old-school excitement.
To buy: , $6.50 for two sheets (20 by 30 inches), snowandgraham.com.
Mrs. Grinch and Her Quilt
To buy:
$12.50 for three sheets (19¼ by 27 inches), mrboddington.com.
Midori Gold Poinsettia
To buy:
Midori Gold Poinsettia handmade wrap, $5 a sheet (21 by 29 inches), luxepaperie.com.
Cable Knit
Trees
To buy:
$6.50 for two sheets (20 by 30 inches), snowandgraham.com.
Wooster & Prince Holiday Lattice
To buy:
$5 for two sheets (20 by 30 inches), parksidepapers.com.
Holiday Gift Wrap
To buy:
$2.50 a roll (40 by 27 inches), walmart.com for store locations.
Two-Sided Trees
To buy:
$9 for two sheets (24 by 36 inches), smockpaper.com.
Fair Isle Reindeer
To buy:
$3 a sheet (20 by 28 inches), katespaperie.com.
Winter Foliage
Add-ons, like jingle bells, pom-poms, and bright ribbon, can amp up these quiet, sophisticated papers. Or feel free to forgo the froufrou—these also look smart and elegant unadorned. (Bonus: Most will serve you year-round.)
To buy: $4 a sheet (18 by 24 inches), 9thletterpress.com.
Ikat in Black and Cream
To buy:
$25 for five sheets (21 by 29 inches), midoriribbon.com.
Eastham
To buy:
$7 for two sheets (24 by 36 inches), smockpaper.com.
Geometric Foil
To buy:
$10 for two sheets (20 by 27½ inches), paperpresentation.com.
Slate Chevron
To buy:
$8 for two sheets (27 by 39 inches), paper-source.com.
Victorian Christmas
To buy:
$5 for three sheets (27½ by 39 inches), worldmarket.com.
Honey Gold Italian Marble
To buy:
$9 a sheet (27½ by 39 inches), luxepaperie.com.
Frost
Yuzen Silver and Gold Squares
To buy:
$18 a sheet (26 by 39 inches), katespaperie.com.
Snow Bird
Charming creatures, plus one nostalgic plaid, bring playfulness to your packages. Have fun with the trimmings by tripling up on ribbons and experimenting with off-kilter placement.
To buy: $5 a roll (72 by 30 inches), worldmarket.com.
Fancy Antlers
To buy:
$5 for two sheets (19 by 26¾ inches), parksidepapers.com.
Tab-a-let, $! each, prestopaperandhome.com.
Forest Friends
Infinity Trees With Animals
To buy:
$7 for two sheets (19½ by 27 inches), smudgeink.com.
Festive Forest
To buy:
$5 for two sheets (19 by 26¾ inches), parksidepapers.com.
Holiday Plaid
To buy:
$8.50 for three sheets (19½ by 27 inches), riflepaperco.com.