4 Ways to Snazz Up Stick-on Bows
Bob Hiemstra
Quick and easy ideas for taking your presentation to the next level.
The Pretty Puff
Bob Hiemstra
Cut the end of each bow loop to make straight ribbons. Split all the ribbons lengthwise and curl them with scissors.
The Festive Flower
Bob Hiemstra
Snip the bow loops in half on an angle. Glue a button, sequins, or faux holly in the center.
The Beribboned Bow
Bob Hiemstra
Tie small lengths of contrasting ribbon onto the bow loops.
The Puffy Pom-Pom
Bob Hiemstra
Stick two bows back-to-back so they form a pom-pom. Thread a ribbon through one of the loops and tie around a box.