4 Ways to Snazz Up Stick-on Bows

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated June 30, 2009
Quick and easy ideas for taking your presentation to the next level.
The Pretty Puff

Bob Hiemstra

Cut the end of each bow loop to make straight ribbons. Split all the ribbons lengthwise and curl them with scissors.

The Festive Flower

Bob Hiemstra

Snip the bow loops in half on an angle. Glue a button, sequins, or faux holly in the center.

The Beribboned Bow

Bob Hiemstra

Tie small lengths of contrasting ribbon onto the bow loops.

The Puffy Pom-Pom

Bob Hiemstra

Stick two bows back-to-back so they form a pom-pom. Thread a ribbon through one of the loops and tie around a box.

