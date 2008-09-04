For some people, finding the perfect gifts is easy; wrapping those presents is the challenging part. (Of course, other people can be the opposite.) Whether you’ve resigned yourself to your present-wrapping ineptitude or you’re drowning amidst all that gift-wrap and tape, this video and step-by-step guide will teach you how to wrap a present perfectly.

Once you know how to wrap a gift—for any occasion, whether it’s Christmas or a birthday or just because—you can start looking for gift-wrap extra-credit. Learn how to make curling ribbon bows, or study up on gift-wrapping mistakes and avoid them with ease. At the end of the day, even if your curling ribbon falls flat or you can’t quite master the tucked edge, you’ll still have your knowledge of how to wrap a box (large or small) to fall back on.

You can pull out your gift-wrapping knowledge for all gift-giving occasions to come; you can face last-minute gifts with the confidence that you can give them a good presentation in minutes. Once you know how to wrap a present, you’ll know forever—though a quick refresher never hurt anyone. Gather your materials, find a box or easily wrapped rectangular object to practice with (if you aren’t crunched for time to get a gift wrapped), and get wrapping.

What You Need wrapping paper

scissors

tape